U.S. lawmaker reintroduces North Korean human rights reauthorization act

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 08:54
Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., right, in the Rayburn Room at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 3. [AP/YONHAP]

A U.S. lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to reauthorize the North Korean Human Rights Act aimed at promoting rights and freedom in the reclusive state, Congress's website showed Monday, as the authorization of the act expired in 2022.
 
On Friday, Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) introduced the bill, with Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) co-sponsoring it. First adopted in 2004, the North Korean Human Rights Act is updated and reauthorized periodically. It was extended in 2008, 2012 and 2018 with the last extension having expired in September 2022.
 

In November last year, the House of Representatives passed the reauthorization bill, but the Senate failed to adopt its own version.
 
The text of the latest House bill was not immediately available.
 
The act had called for the promotion of human rights and humanitarian assistance for North Korean people and sought to expand the flow of information not controlled by the regime in Pyongyang among other activities.
 

Yonhap
tags north korea human rights congress u.s.

