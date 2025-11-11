Is bad geomancy to blame? The tumultuous history of the Blue House as Lee plans return.
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 07:00
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Within this year, Lee is expected to move the presidential office from the Yongsan compound back to the Blue House, the nation’s traditional presidential residence and office nestled in a quiet spot between Mount Bugak and Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul.
Lee’s expected relocation, in keeping with a presidential pledge, will bring about the closure of the Yongsan presidential office, consigning the Yongsan era to the dustbin of history.
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol — the only Korean leader who opted not to stay in the Blue House — established his presidential office at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan District in central Seoul in May 2022. Yoon said putting the presidential office in the heart of the bustling city would improve public access and promote communication between the government and the public. However, Korean media and observers later blamed the move for enabling Yoon to plot his martial law declaration and execute his plans from the Defense Ministry's underground bunker.
President Lee, who assumed office after Yoon’s ouster, likened the Yongsan office to a “tomb” on the first day of his term. Lee pledged to return the presidential workspace to the Blue House, citing its symbolic and cultural significance, as well as its physical security. Lee's vow appears aimed at cleansing the nation of his disgraced predecessor's legacy.
And it appears that relocation pledge is on track. Police reportedly expect Lee to relocate in mid-December and have expanded operations at police stations near the Blue House from 9-hour shifts with two officers to 24-hour shifts with 20 officers. However, presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said the residential relocation would take place sometime in the first half of next year.
In the meantime, the Blue House, after being open to the public for the past three years, accommodated hundreds of thousands of visitors. From May 2022 to August this year, 8.52 million visitors toured the residential and office areas of the Blue House — both inside and outside. Regardless of whatever else he might have done, Yoon kept his promise to return the hermitage-esque Blue House to the public at the beginning of his term.
Located in the very heart of Korea’s capital, the Blue House will begin its new chapter by welcoming the return of the nation’s top elected official as an occupant. But questions linger whether yet another presidential office move will enable better state governance or become another politically contested issue.
Deep roots dating back centuries
During the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the compound — now occupied by the Blue House — was the rear garden of Gyeongbok Palace. Given the name “Gyeongmudae,” it served as a venue for civil service literary examinations, archery games and martial arts training.
However, it took an ill-fated turn with the course of history.
It was initially reformed into a public park as Japanese colonial rule (1910-1945) began. In 1939, a two-story residence building spanning 1,735 square meters was constructed for the Japanese governor-general overseeing colonial affairs in Korea. It served three governor-generals.
Even after the 1945 liberation, the Gyeongmudae area remained under foreign control. Gen. John Reed Hodge, commander of the U.S. Army Military Government in Korea (1945-1948), was the fourth tenant.
By 1960, then-President Yun Po-sun renamed the site Cheong Wa Dae, meaning "house with blue tiles."
There were calls to rename the site “Hwang Wa Dae” because Hwang, meaning golden yellow, symbolized the emperor’s authority before colonial rule. However, the government retained the name.
Today’s Blue House residence and main building were built in 1990 and 1991, respectively. A total of 150,000 deep-blue-colored giwa — Korean tiles — were laid on the Korean-style hip-and-gable roof of the main building, which houses the presidential workspace and two annexes.
The old Japanese governor-general’s residence was finally demolished in 1993 during the Kim Young-sam administration.
Mythically cursed land
Pungsu jiri — a concept extended from ancient Chinese geomancy feng shui — assesses the fortune or ill omen of places based on how they are affected by surrounding landscape and natural elements, such as wind and water.
Ji Jong-hak, a pungsu jiri expert, told the Korea JoongAng Daily that the mountain behind the Blue House and Gyeongbok Palace fails to fully embrace them. Rather, it ignores them. The eastward-facing peak of Mount Bugak naturally prevents its energy from flowing toward the Blue House and the palace. The Jahamun pass — behind the Blue House — exposes the presidential area to northwesterly winds, which symbolize hardships.
“Looking back on the foreign invasions from the Joseon Dynasty to the Korean War (1950-53) and the unfortunate endings of Korean presidents, it is hard to deem the site blessed,” Ji said.
A 1991 novel, “Portraits of the Presidents,” authored by writer Lee Byung-ju, takes a dim view of the presidential residence. “It makes me think the Blue House is a place you are allowed to leave after expulsion, resignation or death,” Lee wrote.
That was certainly the case, at least in some cases. Park Chung Hee was assassinated. Chun Doo Hwan, Roh Tae-woo and Lee Myung-bak went to jail after their terms. Park Geun-hye was impeached, ousted and jailed.
Anxiety over the place continues to this day. On Oct. 22, You Hong-june, director of the National Museum of Korea, said during a parliamentary audit that he had suggested that President Lee move his office to the Blue House but live at the presidential safe house in Samcheong-dong in Jongno District, central Seoul. You claimed that the residence at the Blue House "carries an ominous spirit."
"[The Blue House's] residence should not be where it currently is," You said during the audit. "It is a very dreary site, which not only has geomancy-related problems but is also disliked by architects."
However, some geomancy experts contend that such misfortunes should not be attributed to geography.
Woosuk University Prof. Kim Doo-kyu told the JoongAng Ilbo earlier this year that the Blue House’s location has nothing to do with good and ill fortune.
“Although Korea remained one of the poorest countries in the world until the 1970s, it became one of the world’s top 10 largest economies — how does this square with the belief that the Blue House is inauspicious?” Kim said.
“All of the disgraceful endings were due to personal abuses of power. The problem wasn't the Blue House. It was always about the people.”
Still better than Yongsan
Geomantic debate notwithstanding, experts agree that the Blue House is a better choice than the Yongsan presidential office for public convenience and efficiency in state governance.
Woo Yoon-seuk, a professor from Soongsil University’s public administration department, said that the presidential office should not inflict daily inconveniences, noting that Yoon’s commute with his motorcade frequently caused traffic disruptions.
Woo added that the Blue House could promote efficient communication with state officials because it is adjacent to the Central Government Complex located in front of Gyeongbok Palace.
“It seems evident that the answer lies between the hastily set up Yongsan presidential office and the Blue House, which is a bit separated from its surroundings but has a symbolic significance and story,” Woo said.
Prof. Lee Myung-suk from Sungkyunkwan University noted that Yoon’s relocation to Yongsan was “reckless and inappropriate,” adding it lacked public support and compliance with due process. He said now is the right time to return to the Blue House, a complex that houses both a presidential workspace and residence.
"We can prevent chaos in the presidential office's relocation if politicians and Koreans make wise judgments," Lee said. "Yoon's incomprehensible relocation led to a low approval rating and defeat in the general election. The Korean political sphere learned this and is unlikely to repeat it."
While the Blue House was chosen for now, some scholars suggest that the presidential office should ultimately move to the administrative city of Sejong.
Located in the Chungcheong region, around a two-hour drive from Seoul, Sejong is a planned city with 12 ministries clustered in its sprawling, serpentine government complex.
Woo noted that senior ministerial officials frequently travel from Sejong to Seoul to report on their tasks to the Blue House and the National Assembly, both located in Seoul. In this context, Sejong’s administrative features will be complete once the presidential office moves to the city.
"It is widely known that spatial organization affects leadership and efficiency of an organization's tasks," Woo said. "Space shapes one's thoughts. The decision over the presidential office's location should primarily focus on whether the place helps the president execute his presidential authority and govern the country effectively."
BY LEE SOO-JUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
