More in Politics

Is bad geomancy to blame? The tumultuous history of the Blue House as Lee plans return.

DP to investigate Oh Se-hoon over 'historic destruction' of Jongmyo Shrine

Cho Kuk declares party chair candidacy, vows to put 'past version' of himself behind

Lee's approval rating rises for 2nd consecutive week: Poll

President Lee's ties to Daejang-dong case weaken as prosecutors opt against appeal