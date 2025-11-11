 Korea to hold inaugural pan-government simulation exercise for supply chain crisis
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 11:39
This file photo, taken Oct. 31, shows Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, second from right, presiding over a supply chain stabilization meeting at the government complex in Seoul. [YONHAP]

Korea is set to hold its first-ever pan-government tabletop exercise to prepare for a possible supply chain crisis, bringing together related government ministries and private companies, officials said Tuesday.
 
The public-private tabletop exercise will run for three days through Thursday, simulating disruptions in the supply of key materials for Korean industries caused by a natural disaster, according to the officials from the finance, industry and other related ministries.
 

The government aims to establish a prompt public-private joint response mechanism through the exercise to minimize damage to the national economy in the event of an actual supply chain crisis, they said.
 
"Through this tabletop exercise, we aim to enhance governmentwide crisis response capabilities and incorporate the results of the drill into the supply chain crisis response manuals currently being developed by 13 relevant ministries to ensure greater consistency and applicability to real crisis situations," said Sohn Woong-ki, a finance ministry official in charge of economic supply chain policy.

Yonhap
tags government korea crisis

