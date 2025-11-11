PPP lawmakers rally outside prosecutors' office over decision not to appeal in land corruption case
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 11:17
Lawmakers from Korea’s conservative People Power Party (PPP) rallied outside the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday, denouncing the prosecution for not appealing in a major land corruption case and accusing the office of protecting President Lee Jae Myung.
PPP Chair Jang Dong-hyuk, floor leader Song Eon-seog and policy chief Kim Do-eup, along with around 30 lawmakers, demanded acting Prosecutor General Noh Man-seok's resignation, a special counsel investigation and Lee's impeachment in front of the office in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
Participants held banners reading “Appeal withdrawal buries judicial justice,” “Who ordered prosecutors to drop the appeal?” and “Prosecutors neglecting duty, granting impunity for corruption.” They also chanted slogans such as “Condemn dereliction of duty and abuse of power,” and “Political prosecutors protecting the regime, destroying justice, wake up.”
The protest came after prosecutors decided not to appeal a lower court ruling in the Daejang-dong development case, a corruption scandal tied to a public–private housing project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi. The case dates to the mid-2010s, when Lee was the city’s mayor. Prosecutors say private investors made massive profits through insider deals that cost the city money. Lee has denied any wrongdoing.
Jang said the only way to “save a country in disarray” is for President Lee to step down.
"Unimaginable things are happening in Korea because Lee Jae Myung sits in the president’s chair," he said.
He criticized the prosecution’s decision, saying that “the nation’s largest-ever development corruption case resulted in some acquittals, yet prosecutors gave up the appeal." He said that the "prosecution had identified 800 billion won ($580 million) in illicit gains but still dropped the appeal," effectively allowing the money to be returned to those involved.
Jang also took aim at Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho, who reportedly said that prosecutors should “decide carefully” on whether to appeal. “It sounded like a gang boss warning his men to watch out at night,” Jang said.
“This is all because of Lee Jae Myung,” Jang said. He added that courts must immediately resume trials involving Lee, calling it “the only way to save Korea."
After the rally, PPP lawmakers attempted to meet with acting Prosecutor General Noh to deliver their protest in person.
