Sejong develops as a transport hub with new 5 trillion-won high-speed rail project
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 13:59
Sejong is emerging as a potential transportation hub, with progress on a high-speed rail line connecting key cities in the central region and a new road project under review to link the city with South Chungcheong’s provincial government complex.
The Chungcheong Train eXpress, or CTX, recently passed a private investment feasibility study conducted by the Korea Development Institute (KDI), according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and local governments on Tuesday.
The proposed 64.4-kilometer (40-mile) line would link the government complex in Daejeon, the government complex in Sejong, Osong Station, downtown Cheongju and Cheongju International Airport in North Chungcheong.
The project’s total cost is estimated at 5.1 trillion won ($3.5 billion), with most of the funding expected to come from private investment. Trains on the line would be EMU-180 models — the same used for the greater Seoul area's GTX rail lines— which can travel up to 180 kilometers per hour (112 miles per hour).
Pending final environmental and administrative reviews, construction could begin as early as 2028, with the line opening around 2034. The specific route and station locations will be finalized when a formal implementation agreement is signed.
"The CTX will be the first government-led regional rail project outside the greater Seoul area to use a private investment model," the Land Ministry said. "Compared to conventional state-funded models, this approach is expected to reduce the financial burden on local governments."
Under a state-funded model, Daejeon, Sejong and North Chungcheong would together pay 30 percent of the total cost — about 1.53 trillion won — based on the length of the line in their jurisdictions. They would also bear any operational losses once the line opens.
Under the private investment model, local governments would only cover 15 percent of construction costs, and the private operator would absorb any losses from operations.
But fares are expected to be higher under the private model, as has been the case with previous privately financed infrastructure projects in Korea.
Once operational, the CTX is projected to significantly reduce travel times.
The commute between Daejeon's and Sejong’s government complexes would drop from 45 minutes to 16. The Sejong-to-Cheongju Airport trip would fall from 65 minutes to 36, Sejong to Cheonan Station, South Chungcheong from 65 to 28 and Cheongju Airport to Daejeon from 77 to 50.
“CTX is more than just a rail project, as it’s a growth corridor that links Sejong with the wider Chungcheong region and serves as a key pillar for balanced national development,” Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho said.
Separately, a road project will connect Sejong with Naepo New Town in South Chungcheong.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance recently selected the proposed “Naepo New Town–Jeongan Interchange Connector Road” for a preliminary feasibility study, which will also be conducted by the KDI.
The 19.1-kilometer route would connect Local Road No. 618 in Daesu-myeon, Yesan County, to Local Road No. 604 in Jeongan-myeon, Gongju, which borders Sejong.
Of the total length, 9.2 kilometers would use existing roads, while 9.9 kilometers would be newly constructed or upgraded.
Once completed, travel time between Daesu-myeon and Jeongan-myeon would drop from 55 minutes to around 23. The commute from Naepo New Town to Sejong would also see a significant reduction.
"When the connector road opens, the government complex in Sejong and the South Chungcheong government complex in Naepo will be closer, which will help administrative coordination," an official from the South Chungcheong government said.
BY KIM BANG-HYUN
