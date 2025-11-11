Demolition of Ulsan power plant towers set for Tuesday at noon
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 10:03 Updated: 11 Nov. 2025, 11:13
- YOON SO-YEON
Two boiler towers obstructing the search for missing workers at the collapsed Ulsan Thermal Power Plant will be demolished at noon Tuesday, authorities announced.
Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, who also heads the disaster control headquarters, said during a morning briefing at the scene on Tuesday that safety inspections had been completed for units No. 4 and No. 6, and that agencies within a one-kilometer (0.6-mile) radius of the planned blast site had been notified.
The demolition targets are boiler towers No. 4 and No. 6, which stand on either side of tower No. 5 — the structure that collapsed in the accident.
The two towers have already undergone a weakening process in which steel frames and support columns were partially cut to ensure a controlled collapse. Explosives have also been installed.
The demolition will use a directional blasting technique designed to bring the towers down away from the remains of No. 5 and toward land — not the sea. Whether the towers fall in the intended direction will determine the success of the operation.
If successful, the demolition will allow search teams to fully access the wreckage of No. 5, where four workers remain buried.
