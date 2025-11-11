Gov't eases kiosk implementation rules to ensure access to people with disabilities
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 14:48
Starting in January 2026, all public and private facilities with unmanned information terminals, or kiosks, must ensure access for people with disabilities.
To reduce confusion and the burden on operators, the government has eased some of the implementation rules.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Tuesday that the Cabinet approved revisions to the Enforcement Decree of the Act on the Prohibition of Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities and Remedy Against Infringement of their Rights, commonly known as the Disability Discrimination Act.
Under the previous decree, every facility installing kiosks was required to use terminals that met accessibility verification standards set by the Ministry of Science and ICT. Facilities also had to implement six types of accessibility measures, including wheelchair access, tactile paving for the visually impaired, Braille blocks or voice guidance devices and options for communication through Korean Sign Language, text and audio.
However, there had been concerns that the ICT Ministry’s verification standards overlapped with other requirements, creating legal ambiguity. Small business operators also said it was difficult to install tactile paving or Braille blocks without approval from landlords or building owners.
With Tuesday’s revision, the number of required accessibility features has been reduced from six to two. Facilities now only need to install kiosks that meet the ICT Ministry’s verification standards and provide a voice guidance system that announces the kiosk’s location. A list of approved kiosk models can be found on the unmanned information terminal UI platform website.
The revision also expands the types of businesses eligible for alternative accessibility measures. Previously, only small facilities under 50 square meters classified as Type 1 or 2 neighborhood living facilities could choose alternative options. Now, small business owners and operators of compact table-order kiosks will also be eligible.
Instead of fully meeting the main requirements — using an approved kiosk and installing voice guidance — these facilities can fulfill their obligations by adopting one of the following: installing compatible assistive devices or software, or providing assistance through staff support and a call bell system.
A Welfare Ministry official said the changes were based on feedback from people with disabilities, particularly those with visual or mobility impairments, to make accessibility measures more practical.
According to a 2024 government survey of people with disabilities, 72.3 percent of visually impaired respondents and 61.5 percent of wheelchair users said they preferred ordering through staff rather than using kiosks. Reflecting this, the government added the option of providing assistance through staff and call bells.
Son Ho-jun, Bureau of Policy for Persons with Disabilities at the ministry, said the revisions will make information access more realistic for people with disabilities at more than 66,000 small business locations nationwide. “This amendment is expected to ensure substantial access to information for people with disabilities,” Son said.
The revised decree will take effect immediately after promulgation. All public and private facilities must complete the required accessibility measures by January 28, 2026. Anyone may file a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission if a facility fails to comply. If discrimination is confirmed, the Justice Ministry may issue a corrective order, and violators could face fines of up to 30 million won ($20,450).
