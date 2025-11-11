Man arrested for filming and selling explicit footage of past partners
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 10:17
A man in his 20s has been arrested and detained on charges of illegally filming sex acts with former partners and selling the footage online, according to judicial authorities on Tuesday.
The Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant on Wednesday for the 28-year-old man, citing concerns that he may flee or destroy evidence. The man is accused of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, specifically for unauthorized filming and distribution.
He allegedly recorded sex acts with romantic partners without their consent over the course of several years and sold the videos online. Dozens of videos in which the victims were identifiable were uncovered during the investigation. Police estimate the man to have made about 7 million won ($4,800) from the crime.
The case came to light in July when one of the victims filed a complaint with the Gangseo Police Precinct in Seoul. It was later transferred to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s cybercrime unit, which has since been leading the investigation.
