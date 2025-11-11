 Man injured in gas explosion while using butane torch to kill insects
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man injured in gas explosion while using butane torch to kill insects

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 09:35
Cans of butane gas containers [YONHAP]

Cans of butane gas containers [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 60s was injured in a gas explosion at his home in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, after trying to kill insects using a butane torch, local fire authorities said Tuesday.
 
According to the fire department, a report was received at 12:19 p.m. Sunday, from a resident of a multifamily home in Mukhyun-ri, Hwado-eup, Namyangju, who said they heard an explosion coming from a neighboring unit.
 

Related Article

 
Responding firefighters found the man with first- and second-degree burns on his body and shoulder. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
 
Authorities believe the explosion occurred when the man sprayed anti-mold agent on the walls of his boiler room before attempting to use a butane gas torch to eliminate insects and mold.
 
Fortunately, the explosion did not lead to a fire.
 
Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the incident and assessing the extent of the damage.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags gas torch

More in Social Affairs

Yonsei University plans public hearing amid AI-linked cheating scandal

Man arrested for filming and selling explicit footage of past partners

Demolition of Ulsan power plant towers set for Tuesday at noon

Man who assaulted ex-girlfriend with weapon handed suspended sentence

Man injured in gas explosion while using butane torch to kill insects

Related Stories

Korea's LNG supply is 'stable' amid Israel-Hamas conflict, gov't says

Pump plunge

Gas stations shutting as sales decline and policy weighs

Running out of gas

World Gas Conference in Daegu to focus on sustainable future
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)