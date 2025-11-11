Man injured in gas explosion while using butane torch to kill insects
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 09:35
A man in his 60s was injured in a gas explosion at his home in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, after trying to kill insects using a butane torch, local fire authorities said Tuesday.
According to the fire department, a report was received at 12:19 p.m. Sunday, from a resident of a multifamily home in Mukhyun-ri, Hwado-eup, Namyangju, who said they heard an explosion coming from a neighboring unit.
Responding firefighters found the man with first- and second-degree burns on his body and shoulder. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities believe the explosion occurred when the man sprayed anti-mold agent on the walls of his boiler room before attempting to use a butane gas torch to eliminate insects and mold.
Fortunately, the explosion did not lead to a fire.
Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the incident and assessing the extent of the damage.
