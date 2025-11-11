 Police detain couple who stole thousands of dollars' worth of Olive Young cosmetics
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 19:33
Police have detained a Chinese couple accused of stealing several million won's worth — or several thousand dollars' worth — of Olive Young cosmetics, authorities said on Tuesday.
 
The Seoul Gwanak Police Precinct said it booked the married couple on charges of special theft. The husband and wife allegedly visited multiple Olive Young branches in Seoul and stole large quantities of cosmetics over the course of two months, beginning in September.
 

Officers arrested the pair at their residence and sought arrest warrants, but the court denied the requests, police said.
 
Investigators are now examining whether the couple committed additional thefts.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
