More in Social Affairs

Only three in 10 Koreans believe that they or their children can climb the social, economic ladder

Driver in marathoner death says accident happened because they were 'looking at a traffic light'

Police detain couple who stole thousands of dollars' worth of Olive Young cosmetics

Expert review finds fault with Ulsan demolition plan

Guilty of defamation for naming bullies? Libel law under scrutiny over fines for facts.