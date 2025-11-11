Police find body of woman killed by grandson in suspected murder-suicide
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 09:35
A man in his 20s is suspected of murdering his grandmother before killing himself, police in Incheon said Monday, after finding the old woman dead at her house on Saturday.
Police believe the man fatally stabbed his grandmother, in her 70s, multiple times with a weapon on Friday at a multiunit house in Bupyeong District, Incheon.
He is believed to have then jumped from a nearby high-rise building afterward.
Police visited the residence on Saturday during the investigation into his death and discovered the grandmother’s body with visible injuries. The two had been living together at the home while the man’s parents resided elsewhere.
Initial verbal autopsy results from the National Forensic Service on Monday indicated that the man died from multiple contusions, while his grandmother died from excessive bleeding due to hemorrhagic shock.
Given the absence of signs of forced entry and the sequence of events surrounding their deaths, police believe the man killed his grandmother before taking his own life.
“The specific motive remains unknown,” a police official said. “We will close the case as the suspect is deceased.”
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)