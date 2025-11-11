Scammers exploit Ulsan power plant collapse to defraud businesses
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 09:24
A string of scams exploiting the recent tragedy at the Korea East-West Power’s Ulsan Thermal Power Plant is targeting small business owners, police said Monday, as they warned the public to be vigilant.
A local safety equipment store was the target of a so-called “no-show scam” last Friday, the same day a boiler tower collapsed at the power plant, according to the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency.
According to police, the store received a call urgently requesting firefighting foam. The caller claimed they would provide the name of a supplier and pay later if the store covered the purchase cost. The scammer then sent a fake employee ID and bank account information, asking the store to transfer money on their behalf. The store eventually wired 8.9 million won ($6,100) to the scammer.
Another case was reported near the site of the collapse, where a restaurant received a call ordering 100 lunch boxes. The caller also asked the restaurant to purchase an air mattress on their behalf.
Police are currently tracking the suspect using transaction records and mobile phone data. Authorities have also launched an awareness campaign to prevent further scams taking advantage of the disaster.
The scam, known as the “no-show scam,” typically targets small businesses. Perpetrators pose as public agencies, military units or political parties to place large orders, then ask the business to make a proxy purchase from a separate vendor. Once the money is sent to the scammer’s designated supplier, contact is cut off.
“If you receive a large order, confirm it through the official phone number of the relevant institution,” a police official said. “It’s also recommended to ask for a deposit, and under no circumstances should you transfer money to a third-party account for proxy purchases.”
The official added that police would take strict action against any fraud that exploits the tragedy.
The boiler tower collapsed on Thursday afternoon. The 60-meter (197-foot) boiler tower was scheduled for demolition at the Korea East-West Power Ulsan Thermal Power Plant when it fell, burying seven workers. So far, three bodies have been recovered. Two others are presumed dead and two remain missing.
