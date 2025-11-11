Search continues for nine missing crew members from capsized Chinese fishing boat
Overnight search efforts failed to locate nine missing crew members from a capsized Chinese fishing boat near Eocheong Island in Gunsan, North Jeolla, according to the Korean Coast Guard on Tuesday.
The Gunsan Coast Guard said four patrol vessels were deployed to scour the area in cooperation with Chinese maritime authorities, but no trace of the missing persons was found as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.
While the waves were relatively low at around 1.5 meters (5 feet), the Coast Guard reported that the search had made little progress due to the vastness of the area.
Authorities plan to shift the search zone, considering the possibility that the missing crew members may have been swept away by currents.
The boat, a 99-ton Chinese fishing vessel, capsized at 8:53 a.m. Monday, roughly 150 kilometers (93 miles) southwest of Eocheong Island.
Of the 11 people on board, two were rescued by a passing cargo ship. The remaining nine are still missing, and their condition remains unknown.
BY KIM EUN-BIN
