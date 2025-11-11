 Search operations resume for four missing workers at Ulsan tower collapse site
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Search operations resume for four missing workers at Ulsan tower collapse site

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 16:33
Authorities inspect the site on Nov. 11 after completing the demolition of boiler towers No. 4 and No. 6 at the Ulsan Thermal Power Plant collapse site in Ulsan. [NEWS1]

Authorities inspect the site on Nov. 11 after completing the demolition of boiler towers No. 4 and No. 6 at the Ulsan Thermal Power Plant collapse site in Ulsan. [NEWS1]

 
Rescue workers resumed search operations Tuesday after demolishing two boiler towers that had obstructed efforts to locate four workers trapped in last week’s collapse at Ulsan Thermal Power Plant in Ulsan. 
 
The Central Accident Control Headquarters said it restarted search and recovery activities at 3:40 p.m. following the successful controlled demolition of the towers.
 

Related Article

 
Authorities have confirmed the location of two of the four missing workers and believe both are dead. The whereabouts of the other two workers remain unknown.
 
Rescue teams began operations by deploying two cutting machines to the area where the two identified workers are located.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Ulsan Thermal Power Plant recovery Search

More in Social Affairs

University cheating scandals reignite debate over policies around AI

Veteran actor O Yeong-su of 'Squid Game' fame acquitted of 'indecent assault' on appeals

Ex-spy chief attends arrest hearing over alleged martial law involvement

Seoul gov't announces 2025 winter preparedness plan

Special counsel again seeks arrest warrant for ex-justice minister in martial law probe

Related Stories

Subcontracted worker collapses at Taean power plant days after another died at facility

Rescue operations at Ulsan boiler tower to resume after adjacent units demolished

Search efforts continue to locate two workers missing from collapsed boiler tower in Ulsan

Two boiler towers demolished at Ulsan collapse site, search operations to resume shortly

16 hospitalized after toxic chemical leak in Ulsan plant

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)