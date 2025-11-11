Search operations resume for four missing workers at Ulsan tower collapse site
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 16:33
Rescue workers resumed search operations Tuesday after demolishing two boiler towers that had obstructed efforts to locate four workers trapped in last week’s collapse at Ulsan Thermal Power Plant in Ulsan.
The Central Accident Control Headquarters said it restarted search and recovery activities at 3:40 p.m. following the successful controlled demolition of the towers.
Authorities have confirmed the location of two of the four missing workers and believe both are dead. The whereabouts of the other two workers remain unknown.
Rescue teams began operations by deploying two cutting machines to the area where the two identified workers are located.
