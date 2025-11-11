Seoul gov't announces 2025 winter preparedness plan
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 16:54 Updated: 11 Nov. 2025, 18:18
As temperatures fell to minus 1 degree Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday morning, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced its 2025 winter preparedness plan. The city will expand the responsibilities of cold weather response teams, increase support for low-income households and step up inspections of vulnerable areas like shantytowns and traditional markets.
The plan, in effect from Saturday to March 15, 2026, focuses on four areas: cold waves, snow removal, safety and daily life. Seoul will operate a real-time disaster and safety command center to monitor cold waves and coordinate citywide responses.
The number of outreach workers assisting people experiencing homelessness will more than double from 51 to as many as 123. They will conduct four to six patrols per day and offer food, sleeping arrangements and winter supplies. Welfare facilities for the homeless will provide free meals for about 1,900 people every day and expand the capacity of emergency shelters from 362 to 675 people per night.
City workers will regularly check in with older residents requiring assistance, including 41,419 beneficiaries of basic livelihood aid, basic old-age pension or low-income support programs. In addition, 2,553 low-income older adults with limited mobility will receive extra deliveries of boxed meals and side dishes.
The city will also operate heating shelters during cold waves. Seoul will provide 1,457 public cold weather shelters that are accessible to all citizens. Five community bathhouses will also be open to residents in shantytowns, and 13 nighttime bathhouses will serve low-income recipients.
A special team will manage the city’s water system to prevent burst pipes. Around 300,000 insulation covers and 50,250 digital freeze-resistant water meters have been installed in older corridor-style apartment buildings.
To respond quickly to snow and icy conditions, Seoul will activate a 24-hour disaster response headquarters comprising city officials, district offices, six road management offices and the Seoul Facilities Corporation.
The city has installed 791 road heating systems, 382 brine sprayers, 221 warning signs for ice and 128 grooved pavement sections to reduce accidents. In addition, Seoul has secured 1,096 snowplows, 1,706 pieces of snow removal equipment and more than 80,000 tons of de-icing agents.
In the event of heavy snow, the city will implement emergency transport measures. When a heavy snow advisory, or Stage 2, is issued, bus and subway services will be increased; during a heavy snow warning, or Stage 3, operating hours will be extended by an hour.
The city will also conduct large-scale safety and fire inspections throughout the winter. Targets include 47 data centers, 109 energy storage systems, 346 traditional markets, 482 logistics warehouses, 2,126 shared lodging and camping facilities and 32 high-rise buildings taller than 50 stories or 200 meters (0.12 miles). Vulnerable areas such as shantytowns and residential greenhouses will be inspected as well.
A major accident monitoring task force will be formed to inspect 700 construction sites, 300 large private projects, 19 public sites under special management and 61 city infrastructure construction zones.
Seoul will continue emergency reduction measures and air quality alerts for fine dust. Until March 2026, the city will restrict the operation of Grade 5 high-emission vehicles that have not been fitted with low-emission systems and will step up inspections of factories that emit dust.
The lights at N Seoul Tower in Jung District, central Seoul, will change color depending on fine dust levels. When air quality is classified as “good,” the observatory admission fee will be discounted by 20 percent.
To stabilize consumer prices, the city will monitor agricultural and seafood product labels and increase the number of winter staples, such as cabbage, radish and pollock, to 105 percent of the average.
“The city will ensure that no one is left behind during the cold season and take proactive measures against risks brought by winter climate conditions to keep citizens safe,” said Jung Sang-hoon, the head of the city’s policy planning office.
