 Special counsel again seeks arrest warrant for ex-justice minister in martial law probe
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 16:38
Former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, center, arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in the capital on Oct. 14, to attend an arrest warrant hearing over his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law. [YONHAP]

A special counsel again applied for an arrest warrant for former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae on Tuesday over his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law.
 
The application by special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team came after a court rejected its previous request to detain Park last month, citing insufficient evidence to justify detention.
 

Park is accused of playing a key role in Yoon's martial law imposition and alleged insurrection, such as by ordering the possible dispatch of prosecutors to a martial law-related organ, putting Korea Immigration Service officials in charge of travel bans on standby and directing the Korea Correctional Service (KCS) to assess detention centers' available capacity.
 
Cho's team said it has resummoned Park, re-seized his cell phone and confirmed additional criminal charges against him after the dismissal of his arrest warrant by the Seoul Central District Court on Oct. 15.
 
Specifically, the investigators discovered a computer file indicating the justice ministry drafted a document containing logic justifying Yoon's martial law, according to Cho's team.
 
In addition, the team said it has confirmed that the KCS informed Park that detention centers in the capital area have the capacity to accommodate some 3,600 additional inmates.

