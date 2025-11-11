 Stomach pain from homemade opium poppy drink results in arrest
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 08:45
The logo for Korean police [YONHAP]

A man in his 30s was arrested after going to the hospital with stomach pain caused by drinking homemade opium poppy liquor.
 
The Suyeong Police Precinct in Busan booked the man on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act and was conducting an investigation, the police said Monday.
 

The man is accused of drinking poppy-infused liquor at his residence in Busan at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 27.
 
According to police, the liquor — approximately 3 liters — was given to him about six months ago by a co-worker in his 60s, who claimed it had could prevent cancer. After drinking about three shots of the liquor using a soju glass, the man experienced abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital.
 
At the hospital, he told medical staff that he had consumed liquor made with opium poppies. The hospital then reported the case to the police. The co-worker who made the liquor using poppies grown in a yard at his residence was also booked on the same charge.
 
“Possession of opium poppies alone is a punishable offense,” a police official said. "Both cases will be referred to prosecutors once detailed test results are received from the National Forensic Service."


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
