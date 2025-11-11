Two boiler towers demolished at Ulsan collapse site, search operations to resume shortly
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 13:01
Two boiler towers at the Ulsan Thermal Power Plant were demolished Tuesday at noon to allow rescue workers to search for four people still buried under the rubble of a collapsed structure.
Boiler towers No. 4 and No. 6, which flank collapsed tower No. 5, were brought down with explosives at noon to remove hazards that had delayed rescue operations due to concerns over secondary collapses.
With the demolition complete, safety checks for dust and debris are expected to wrap up within two to three hours, after which search and rescue operations at the tower No. 5 site will resume in full.
Heavy machinery, including cranes, will now be deployed at the site to expedite the operation.
Tower No. 5, which stood 60 meters (197 feet) tall, collapsed last Thursday while it was being dismantled. Seven subcontractor workers were buried in the accident, with three confirmed dead.
Two others, whose locations have been identified, are also presumed dead. The whereabouts of the remaining two workers are still unknown.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
