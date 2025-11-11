Silence from PPP over Kim Gi-hyeon’s wife and luxury gift

The luxury gift scandal involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee has now reached the People Power Party (PPP), yet its leadership remains silent. The special counsel team led by Min Jung-ki investigating Kim found a luxury clutch bag during a search of her residence on Nov. 6. It was later revealed that the bag had been given to her by the wife of Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, who served as PPP chair. Kim acknowledged that his wife presented the gift shortly after the March 8, 2023 party convention, calling it “a social courtesy.” He insisted that neither he nor his wife had any reason to seek favors from the president or the first lady. His explanation, however, strains credibility. Are PPP leaders suggesting it is customary to offer designer gifts to the president’s spouse after taking office?More troubling than Kim’s weak defense is the party’s inaction. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former first lady Kim Keon Hee have been detained in an unprecedented case involving martial law abuses and corruption allegations. Lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, who once served as the party’s floor leader, was arrested for violating the Political Funds Act. Now a former party leader is entangled in a similar scandal, yet the PPP has taken no meaningful steps to address it.The timing of the gift and Kim’s political behavior raise further doubts. During the early phase of the 2023 leadership race, Kim trailed his rivals while the presidential office attacked his competitor Ahn Cheol-soo. Another contender, Na Kyung-won, withdrew after heavy pressure from Yoon’s aides. The rule change that made the party vote 100 percent determined by members was widely viewed as favoring Kim. For him to call a gift made right after that race a “courtesy” defies public sense. Reports say a note attached to the bag read, “Thank you for helping Rep. Kim win the party chairmanship.”As party leader, Kim was criticized for following Yoon’s line without question and resigned after less than 10 months. During the impeachment turmoil, he even joined other lawmakers in blocking prosecutors from executing a warrant at the presidential residence. Some now suspect he may have feared exposure of the luxury gift his wife had given.Investigators reportedly discovered several other designer handbags and luxury goods at the former first couple’s home and office. The PPP must determine whether other party figures also provided gifts to the first lady. Relying solely on the special counsel is not enough. The party must conduct its own investigation and demonstrate genuine accountability. Only through such introspection can it preserve what little public trust remains. Remaining silent will only deepen suspicion and invite yet another scandal.