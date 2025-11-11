National team midfielder Castrop vows to stay disciplined

Having earned a reputation as a "card magnet" for his penchant for picking up yellow and red cards in Germany, Korean national football team midfielder Jens Castrop said Tuesday he will try to stay disciplined while on international duty here this month.Castrop, born in Germany to a Korean mother and a German father, earned his third consecutive call-up to the national team. The midfielder for Borussia Monchengladbach took the field in three of the past four Korean matches and will likely receive significant playing time against Bolivia on Friday and Ghana next Tuesday, with three veteran midfielders — Hwang In-beom of Feyenoord, Paik Seung-ho of Birmingham City and Lee Dong-gyeong of Ulsan HD FC — all sidelined with injuries."I think the most important part is that they are having good recovery and coming back as fast as possible because they're very important for the team with great qualities," Castrop told reporters before a training session at the National Football Center in Cheonan, 90 kilometers south of Seoul. "For me, it doesn't matter if they're injured and I have more time to play or show myself. The most important part is that they come back fit and have a good recovery."And for Castrop to capitalize on this opportunity, he has to stay on the field.He received 11 yellow cards in 25 matches in the second-tier 2. Bundesliga last season. With his club promoted to the top competition for this season, Castrop was shown a direct red card for a hard tackle in the 19th minute of a Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich on Oct. 25. Following his team's 3-0 loss, Castrop was slapped with a two-match ban.Castrop said it was "unlucky" that he got the red card when all he wanted was "to be a little bit active, take opportunities and try to win these duels" against a big opponent.Castrop insisted he will try to remain aggressive without being reckless while playing for Korea."I'm very confident in saying that I won't get a red card here," Castrop said with a smile. "This is my playing style and I won't change it, but hopefully, I won't get red cards here."With three matches under his belt with the national team, Castrop said he is "feeling more confident every time I come here.""I always try to show myself, be as confident as possible and get my qualities on the pitch and help the team," he said. "But having a good time here and making friends, this is very important for me."Yonhap