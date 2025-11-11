Yang Min-hyeok hopes to show finishing skills with Taeguk Warriors call-up

Growing more confident with each passing match in England, Korean midfielder Yang Min-hyeok said Tuesday he is ready to demonstrate his ability to finish off chances around the goal.Yang, 19, earned his first senior national team call-up since March, with Korea scheduled to face Bolivia on Friday and Ghana next Tuesday. The 19-year-old made his international debut in March and is now eager for more opportunities."I am very grateful to have been selected again," Yang told reporters before a training session at the National Football Center in Cheonan, South Chungcheong. "Now that I am back in such a precious spot, I feel like I have to work even harder."Yang said he is in a much better spot than he was in March. Back then, the Tottenham Hotspur prospect was just two months into his loan spell with Queens Park Rangers in the second-tier English Football League Championship. Yang moved to another Championship club, Portsmouth FC, in August, and has since scored twice in 10 matches in all competitions."When I was with the national team earlier this year, I thought I hadn't yet made a full adjustment to England," he said. "I've played a few more matches there now and I've grown more confident. So I can come into the national team feeling more comfortable."With veteran midfielders Hwang In-beom of Feyenoord, Paik Seung-ho of Birmingham City and Lee Dong-gyeong of Ulsan HD all out with injuries, the onus will fall on the remaining midfielders like Yang to pick up the slack."I may not be able to replace all of them, but I will try to capitalize on my strengths and help the team the best way I can," he said.When pressed for what those strengths are, Yang replied, "I'd like to show my finishing ability for the national team. And if I am given the chance, I'd love to score goals."Yang said playing in the Championship has taught him how to play with a more physical edge."It's such a physically demanding league and I've had to match opponents' power," he said. "I've thought I need to be better in that area, and I still have a long way to go."Yonhap