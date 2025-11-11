 LPGA-bound Hwang You-min reaches career high in world rankings
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

LPGA-bound Hwang You-min reaches career high in world rankings

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 11:59
Hwang You-min of Korea poses with the trophy after winning the Daebu hausD Championship at Seowon Hills Country Club in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 9, in this photo provided by the Korea LPGA Tour. [KOREA LPGA TOUR]

Hwang You-min of Korea poses with the trophy after winning the Daebu hausD Championship at Seowon Hills Country Club in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 9, in this photo provided by the Korea LPGA Tour. [KOREA LPGA TOUR]

 
Hwang You-min, set for an LPGA debut next year, has cracked the top 30 in the world rankings for the first time on the strength of her latest win on home soil.
 
Hwang jumped four spots to reach No. 29 in the latest rankings unveiled Tuesday. Hwang won the Daebo hausD Championship at Seowon Hills Country Club in Paju, Gyeonggi, in a playoff on Sunday for her third career victory on the Korea LPGA Tour.
 

Related Article

It was the domestic tour's season finale, and the win could be Hwang's last one in Korea for a while. She will join the U.S. LPGA Tour next year, after earning her card by winning the Lotte Championship in Hawaii as a nonmember.
 
Hwang has said her ultimate goal is to reach No. 1 in the world rankings and win an Olympic gold medal.
 
Kim Hyo-joo remained the top Korean player at No. 8, while Kim Sei-young moved up a spot to No. 11 this week. Both players have won an LPGA tournament this season.

Yonhap
tags lpga golf

More in Golf

LPGA-bound Hwang You-min reaches career high in world rankings

Checks over championships: The Korean golfers earning big without a single tour win

Ko Ji-won wins second KLPGA title at the S-Oil Championship in Jeju

USGA names Golfzon official indoor golf simulator for U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open

It's a dream to win Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, says Fifa Laopakdee

Related Stories

LPGA major champion leaning on winning experience in title defense

Back on the fairway

LPGA Tour poised to sparkle beyond Diamond Jubilee with leadership reboot

Korean players look to end LPGA major drought in France

Ariya Jutanugarn withdraws from LPGA match play event in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)