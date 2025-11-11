LPGA-bound Hwang You-min reaches career high in world rankings

Hwang You-min, set for an LPGA debut next year, has cracked the top 30 in the world rankings for the first time on the strength of her latest win on home soil.Hwang jumped four spots to reach No. 29 in the latest rankings unveiled Tuesday. Hwang won the Daebo hausD Championship at Seowon Hills Country Club in Paju, Gyeonggi, in a playoff on Sunday for her third career victory on the Korea LPGA Tour.It was the domestic tour's season finale, and the win could be Hwang's last one in Korea for a while. She will join the U.S. LPGA Tour next year, after earning her card by winning the Lotte Championship in Hawaii as a nonmember.Hwang has said her ultimate goal is to reach No. 1 in the world rankings and win an Olympic gold medal.Kim Hyo-joo remained the top Korean player at No. 8, while Kim Sei-young moved up a spot to No. 11 this week. Both players have won an LPGA tournament this season.Yonhap