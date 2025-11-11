 Trump says U.S. faces 'economic disaster' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump says U.S. faces 'economic disaster' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 09:56
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in ceremony for Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in ceremony for Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States faced an economic and national security disaster if the Supreme Court ruled against his use of an emergency powers law to impose sweeping tariffs against nearly every country.
 
Trump said his administration planned to issue a $2,000 payment to lower- and middle-income residents using the tariff dividends, while using the remaining proceeds to lower U.S. debt.
 

Related Article

Trump also hailed what he called a decline in inflation since he took office, saying food prices and energy prices were coming down. 
 
 

 

Reuters
tags trump administration tariff trade supreme court

More in World

Korean fans react to Troye Sivan's kimchi post on social media

Trump says U.S. faces 'economic disaster' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs

Trump hosts Syria's al-Sharaa for a first-of-its-kind meeting at the White House

China announces restrictions on chemicals after deal with Trump on fentanyl tariffs

At UN climate talks in Brazil, the only sign of the United States is an empty chair

Related Stories

Trump says he will not attend Supreme Court's oral arguments on tariffs

Supreme Court to quickly consider if President Donald Trump has power to impose sweeping tariffs

Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law

Trump says U.S. has 'done well' in negotiations with Korea, Japan, EU thanks to tariffs

Korea becomes first nation to form trade consultative body with U.S.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)