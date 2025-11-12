 Korea adds 193,000 jobs in October
Korea adds 193,000 jobs in October

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 09:24
Job-seekers look at listings at a senior job fair at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

Korea added more than 190,000 jobs in October, continuing an upward trend in employment this year, but youth employment declined, government data showed Wednesday.
 
The number of employed people stood at 29.04 million last month, up 193,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Data and Statistics.
 

The increase underscores a continued upward trend in employment following a brief decline last December, when the country recorded a net loss of 52,000 jobs.
 
The labor market has shown steady recovery this year, adding 245,000 jobs in May before moderating to 183,000 in June and then jumping to 312,000 in September.
 
However, employment in the manufacturing and construction sectors continued to fall, and youth employment logged its 18th consecutive month of decline in October, signaling persistent weakness among younger jobseekers.

Yonhap
