Hana affiliates creating mega-fund for strategic investments in key venture sectors
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 16:21
Hana Financial Group said Wednesday it will invest heavily in Korea’s high-tech industries through a mega-fund jointly backed by six of its affiliates.
The plan was confirmed during a group-wide management planning workshop attended by Chairman Ham Young-joo and senior executives, the company said.
Six of Hana’s affiliates — Hana Bank, Hana Securities, Hana Card, Hana Capital, Hana Alternative Assets Management and Hana Ventures — will each contribute 100 billion won ($68.2 million) annually for four years to a larger “mother fund.”
That fund will be used to establish subordinate venture funds, or “child funds,” exceeding 1 trillion won each year, with a total investment expected to surpass 4 trillion won by 2029. Hana Ventures will oversee management of the mother fund.
The group said the fund will match investments from government-selected venture funds and focus on Korea’s six key strategic sectors — AI, bio, content, defense, energy and manufacturing.
“Hana Financial Group aims to fulfill the core function of finance in supporting sustainable national economic growth and cultivating future growth engines,” said Chairman Ham. “We hope this fund will revitalize the venture investment market and serve as a catalyst for Korea’s next wave of innovation.”
He added that the mother fund represents a meaningful first step in the group’s broader project, a 100-trillion-won pledge announced earlier this year to support productive finance. The new venture fund accounts for 84 trillion won of that total.
