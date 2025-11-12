삼성, HBM4 반등 신호... 이례적 주식 보너스, 젠슨 황도 ‘엄지 척’
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 10:13
Rare stock bonus, Jensen Huang's hat tip signal Samsung’s HBM4 breakthrough
삼성, HBM4 반등 신호... 이례적 주식 보너스, 젠슨 황도 ‘엄지 척’
Following a sluggish stretch in technological progress, Samsung Electronics looks to catch up with rivals Micron and SK hynix in next-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM4) chips.
sluggish: 정체된
stretch: 시기
catch up with: 따라잡다
기술 개발 정체기를 겪은 삼성전자가 차세대 고대역폭 메모리인 HBM4 분야에서 마이크론, SK하이닉스 등 경쟁사와의 격차를 좁히기 위한 행보에 나섰다.
Signs point to renewed momentum: a hefty bonus for Samsung's HBM4 development team, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's encouraging remarks and Samsung's early ramp-up of HBM4 production all suggest a bright outlook for the Korean tech giant's memory business.
point to: 가리키다, 시사하다
momentum: 반등, 추진력
hefty: 상당한
ramp-up: (생산 등의) 확대
최근 흐름은 반등의 조짐을 시사하고 있다. 삼성전자가 HBM4 개발팀에 지급한 상당한 규모의 보너스, 엔비디아 젠슨 황 CEO의 긍정적인 발언, HBM4 생산 조기 확대 움직임은 모두 메모리 사업에 대한 밝은 전망을 나타내고 있다.
Samsung’s latest HBM4 chips are currently undergoing verification testing by major client Nvidia — a crucial milestone that could determine its comeback in the high-end memory market.
undergo: ~을/를 받다
crucial: 중요한
milestone: 분수령
삼성전자의 최신 HBM4는 현재 최대 고객사인 엔비디아의 검증 테스트를 받고 있는데, 이는 삼성의 고성능 AI 학습용 메모리 시장에서 반등 여부를 가를 핵심 분수령이다.
Although the fate of the high-performance memory for AI training chips largely hinges on Nvidia's adoption, sentiment around HBM4 is markedly more optimistic than it was for HBM3.
fate: 운명, 성패
hinge on: ~ 달려있다
sentiment: 분위기
markedly: 확연히
HBM4의 성패는 여전히 엔비디아 채택 여부에 달려 있지만, 업계 전반의 분위기는 전작인 HBM3 때보다 확연히 낙관적이다.
Thirty members of Samsung’s memory division received a combined 515 million won ($354,000) in company shares on Oct. 31, an unusual incentive move tied to their success in developing the company’s newest 10-nanometer-class 1c dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) process.
unusual: 이례적인
tied to: ~와 관련된
삼성전자는 지난 10월 31일 HBM4 개발을 주도한 메모리사업부 소속 임직원 30명에게 총 5억원 규모의 자사주를 지급했다. 이례적인 인센티브로, 삼성의 최신 10나노급 1c D램 공정 개발 성과에 대한 보상이다.
This was the first time Samsung has granted treasury shares to developers, and also the first instance in which the company has officially disclosed the incentive. Industry watchers say the incentive signals positive feedback from Nvidia regarding Samsung’s HBM4 performance.
grant: 주다, 지급하다
signal: ~를 나타내다
개발 인력에게 자사주를 지급한 것은 이번이 처음이며, 이를 공식적으로 공개한 것도 처음 있는 일이다. 업계는 이번 인센티브가 삼성의 HBM4 성능에 대한 엔비디아의 긍정적 평가를 반영한 신호로 보고 있다.
Nvidia chief Huang, during a press briefing in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 31, praised Korean companies’ memory technologies and described Samsung as a “key supply partner for HBM3E and HBM4” in a same-day statement announcing a major Blackwell processor supply deal.
praise: 칭찬하다
supply: 공급
황 CEO는 지난 10월 31일 경북 경주에서 열린 기자 간담회에서 한국 기업들의 메모리 기술력을 치켜세우며, “HBM3E와 HBM4의 핵심 공급 파트너로 삼성전자를 보고 있다”고 언급했다. 이는 같은 날 발표된 블랙웰(Blackwell) GPU 공급 계약과 관련된 서명에서 나온 발언이었다.
Both Samsung and SK hynix are expected to supply HBM4 chips for Nvidia’s next-generation Rubin processors, slated for mass production in the second half of 2026 — a timeline Huang confirmed during his remarks to the Korean press.
be expected to: ~할 것으로 예상되다
slated for: ~로 예정된
삼성과 SK하이닉스는 모두 엔비디아의 차세대 GPU ‘루빈(Rubin)’에 들어갈 HBM4 칩을 공급할 것으로 예상된다. 루빈은 2026년 하반기 양산이 예정돼 있으며, 황 CEO가 한국 기자들과의 간담회에서 해당 일정을 공식 확인했다.
KB Securities analyst Kim Dong-won projects Samsung’s HBM shipments could surge as much as fourfold by 2026, buoyed by orders for HBM3E and HBM4.
project: 전망하다
shipment: 출하, 출하량
fourfold: 4배
buoyed by: ~에 기반하다, ~에 힘을 받다
KB증권 김동원 연구원은 삼성의 HBM 출하량이 2026년까지 최대 4배까지 증가할 수 있다고 전망했는데, 이는 HBM3E와 HBM4의 주문 이 증가할 거란 예상에 기반한 것이다.
The company is in the midst of converting the DRAM production lines at its latest plants in Pyeongtaek and Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, to 1c DRAM, to "actively carry out investments necessary" to expand production capacity, according to Kim Jae-june, Samsung Electronics' vice president in charge of memory chips, said at a conference call on Oct. 30.
be in the midst of: ~하는 중이다
convert: 전환하다
삼성전자 현재 경기도 평택과 화성의 최신 D램 라인을 1c D램 공정으로 전환 중이다. 지난 10월 30일 실적발표 컨퍼런스콜에서 김재준 삼성전자 메모리사업부 부사장은 “생산 능력 확대를 위한 필요한 투자를 적극 추진하고 있다”고 밝혔다.
