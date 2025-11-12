 Chiefs of LG Group affiliates to meet with Mercedes-Benz chair this week
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 18:06 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 18:22
A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, on March 13, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Top executives at Korea's LG Group, including Cho Joo-wan of LG Electronics, are set meet with Mercedes-Benz Group AG Chairman Ola Kallenius later this week to discuss areas of cooperation in automotive electronics, industry sources said Wednesday.
 
In addition to Cho, Kallenius plans to meet Thursday Kim Dong-myung, CEO of LG Energy Solution, and Jeong Cheol-dong, CEO of LG Display, at the group's headquarters in Seoul, according to the sources.
 

The executives will likely discuss further collaboration in the software-defined vehicle sector, including the supply of core automotive electronics components, such as batteries, displays and sensors. Last month, LG Energy Solution announced two supply deals worth an estimated 15 trillion won ($10.2 billion) to provide batteries to the German company and its affiliate.
 
The meeting comes after Kallenius met LG executives in Germany in March during a technology forum hosted by the German automaker. Kallenius is scheduled to visit Korea to attend the Mercedes-Benz Future Strategy Conference in Incheon on Friday.
 
During his Seoul stay, he is also expected to meet with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, along with heads of Samsung Display and Samsung SDI.
 
Samsung and Mercedes-Benz are reportedly also seeking to expand their existing partnership — which currently focuses on vehicle infotainment systems and digital key technologies — to include automotive chips, electric vehicle batteries and displays.

Yonhap
tags LG Mercedes-Benz samsung

