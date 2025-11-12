Hyundai Motor replaces four major regional heads to empower local leadership

'Slower than iPhone 11': Complaints rise over iPhone 17 cellular lag issues

Retailers hoping for 2025 rebound in their Christmas stockings through larger displays and themed markets

Experts call for regulation changes as hypermarkets face declining foot traffic

Related Stories

Retailers drastically slash prices to boost sales amid inflation-fueled spending drought

Lotte Hi-Mart gets into the swing of golf with Hi-Mart Golf

Real estate to nursing homes, PC builds to smart farms: Retailers are seeking the next big thing

With inflation so high, smaller packages are answer for some

Homeplus plus