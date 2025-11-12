 Hanwha Life kicks off program to introduce Korean fintech to Vietnamese talent
Hanwha Life kicks off program to introduce Korean fintech to Vietnamese talent

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 18:24 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 18:28
Koo Sang-jun, a developer and researcher at Hanwha Life’s AI division, gives a lecture to Vietnamese fintech students on the topic of Hanwha Life’s AI applications and service development cases in Korea in this undated photo provided by the company. [HANWHA LIFE]

Hanwha Life has invited 30 Vietnamese fintech students to Seoul for a weeklong training program designed to introduce Korea's financial technology and innovation sector, the firm said Wednesday.
 
The five-day program, running from Monday through Friday, includes visits to Hanwha Life’s headquarters at the 63 Building in Yeouido, western Seoul, its training center LifePark in Yongin, Gyeonggi, and the DreamPlus Gangnam startup hub in Seoul's southern Seocho District.
 

The participants include winners of the Vietnam Olympiad in Informatics programming competition, top students from the Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology's (VKU) fintech department, scholarship recipients from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology's finance and ICT department and outstanding members of Hanwha's Ho Chi Minh Financial Mentoring Program.
 
The program includes lectures by Hanwha Life’s AI division and outside experts on how AI and digital tools are used in the insurance industry. They are also visiting Korea University and Sogang University for campus tours and additional lectures.
 
The program will conclude with a discussion on the future of Vietnam’s fintech industry.
 
The training is part of Hanwha Life’s FuturePlus corporate social responsibility initiative, launched last year with Vietnamese universities, the Korean government and ChildFund Korea to support financial education and fintech talent development.
 
The FuturePlus initiative has helped establish a fintech major at VKU, sponsored and created an AI track for the Vietnamese informatics olympiad and organized financial mentoring programs.
 
“We hope this training program provides meaningful opportunities for talented Vietnamese fintech students to explore career and entrepreneurial growth," said Im Seok-hyun, head of planning at Hanwha Life.
 
"Hanwha Life will continue to support young people in their learning journey so that they can contribute to improving financial literacy in their communities."

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags hanwha life fintech vietnam technology innovation

