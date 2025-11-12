 Korea, Qatar discuss cooperation in energy supply chains, construction, shipbuilding
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea, Qatar discuss cooperation in energy supply chains, construction, shipbuilding

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 12:33 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 13:20
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, right, shakes hands with Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Qatar's minister of state for energy affairs, at Four Seasons Hotel in central Seoul on Nov. 12. [NEWS1]

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, right, shakes hands with Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Qatar's minister of state for energy affairs, at Four Seasons Hotel in central Seoul on Nov. 12. [NEWS1]

 
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan met with Qatar's energy minister in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in energy supply chains, plant construction and shipbuilding.
 
In the meeting with Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Qatar's minister of state for energy affairs, the two sides exchanged views on the Middle Eastern country's plan to expand liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and measures to strengthen supply chain cooperation, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

Related Article

Qatar is one of Korea's major partners in LNG, with Seoul having imported 4.87 million tons of natural gas from the Middle Eastern country in the first eight months of this year. The volume marked the second-largest amount of LNG imported from a single country.
 
The ministers also agreed to bolster the two countries' "mutually beneficial" cooperation in plant construction and shipbuilding, and create joint projects in the areas.
 
Qatar ranked fifth in Korea's overseas plant orders in the January-September period, with total contracts worth $2.79 billion.
 
In the shipbuilding sector, Korea's top three firms have collectively secured orders for 98 LNG carriers worth $21.7 billion from QatarEnergy, headed by Kaabi, from 2022 to 2024, according to the ministry.

Yonhap
tags Qatar Kim Jung-kwan energy supply chains

More in Industry

Posco to invest $750 million to secure lithium from Australia, Argentina

Korea, Qatar discuss cooperation in energy supply chains, construction, shipbuilding

ASML completes construction of chip equipment plant in Korea

Experts call for regulation changes as hypermarkets face declining foot traffic

Ultra-thin phones: A failed idea or a market worth pursuing?

Related Stories

[Column] Key minerals acquisition holds the key

Industry minister meets U.S. senators to discuss shipbuilding cooperation

U.S. calls Korea 'essential partner' in semiconductor supply chain

Gov't eyes 500 AI-integrated projects with major industry participation by 2030

Korea, Qatar to collaborate on renewable energy and shipbuilding
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)