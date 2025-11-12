 LG Energy, U.S. startup to co-develop aerospace battery cells
LG Energy, U.S. startup to co-develop aerospace battery cells

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 18:48
A Korean logo of LG Energy Solution [JOONGANG ILBO]

LG Energy Solution, Korea's leading battery maker, said Wednesday it has signed a partnership with U.S. startup South8 Technologies to jointly develop battery cells for aerospace applications as part of efforts to expand its customer base and product portfolio.
 
Under the partnership, the LG subsidiary and South8 will co-develop high-performance batteries using the U.S. firm's liquefied gas electrolyte technology, the Korean firm said in a press release.
 
South8 developed the world's first liquefied gas electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries, which enables stable operation even at extremely low temperatures colder than minus 60 Celsius (minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit), such as in outer space. Conventional liquid electrolytes do not function properly at around minus 20 Celsius, the company said.
 
The technology also enhances battery safety by reducing the risk of fire or explosion under physical shock or rapid temperature changes, according to the release.
 
“The company will continue to generate new customer value in several sectors, including aerospace exploration, by leveraging this innovative technology,” an LG Energy representative said.

LG Energy, U.S. startup to co-develop aerospace battery cells

