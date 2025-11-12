Stress the test, shop 'til you drop for test-takers as retailers unveil CSAT promotions
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 18:05 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 18:18
With the stress of studying for the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) comes... a shopping spree? As the largest number of applicants in seven years prepare to sit for suneung, as it's called in Korean, retailers are ramping up promotions for test-takers.
More discounts and giveaways are being offered compared to last year, and some retailers are even reviving CSAT promotions after years of hiatus.
A total of 554,174 people signed up for the test this year — an increase of 31,504 from last year’s 522,670, according to the Ministry of Education on Wednesday. This is the largest number of test-takers since the 2019 exam, which saw 594,924 applicants.
In response to the increased number of test-takers, more retail promotions are being rolled out.
Lotte Department Store will hold a three-day fashion event for test-takers starting Friday. Around 90 brands will participate, offering additional discounts of 10 to 30 percent for customers who present this year’s CSAT slip.
“With more students taking the CSAT this year, we’ve expanded brand participation by 10 percent compared to last year,” said a Lotte Department Store representative. “To ensure students feel the benefits, we focused on K-fashion brands popular with Generation Z.”
Online fashion platform Musinsa is offering a 5,000 won ($3.50) discount that can be combined with other coupons when customers present their CSAT slip.
While last year’s promotion was limited to three offline stores — Hongdae, Daelim Warehouse and Daegu — this year it includes all offline Musinsa Stores and the 29CM lifestyle brand 29’ branch in Seongsu.
Everland, a theme park operated by Samsung C&T Resort Group, reduced its CSAT admission promotion from last year’s 21,000 won to 20,000 won, over 50 percent off the regular day prices of 46,000 to 52,000 won for adults and teenagers.
In the restaurant sector, some businesses are targeting families of test-takers. Hanwha Foodtech’s 63 Restaurant will offer a 40 percent discount on signature course meals at its establishments and give out four-leaf clover cookies to bring good luck.
The restaurant group includes Baeknihyang, Syu Chiku, Walking on the Cloud and Touch the Sky, located in the upper floors of the 63 Square building in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul. This marks the first time in 10 years the brand has revived its CSAT discount campaign since 2015.
Italian restaurant chain La Grillia, operated by SPC Group, will offer a complimentary BBQ rib platter to customers who present a CSAT slip.
“The rib platter is particularly popular among teenage customers,” said an SPC Group representative. “With more students taking the CSAT this year, we significantly expanded our offer from last year, which only included two glasses of ades.”
The growing number of promotions is largely attributed to the high number of “golden pig year” students — those born in 2007 — taking the test this year.
“CSAT test-takers are a key future consumer demographic, so giving them a chance to experience brands early on is a crucial marketing strategy,” said Lee Jong-woo, an adjunct professor of business administration at Ajou University. “As CSAT registration rebounds this year, more companies are expanding their promotions as part of a lock-in strategy.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NOH YU-RIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
