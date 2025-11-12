'Trump Burger' to 'Wolmyeong Cake': A look into the food served to world leaders at the APEC summit
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 14:07
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — During the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, the culinary offerings drew as much attention as the diplomatic talks. What dishes made it onto the plates of world leaders?
From the custom-made “Trump Burger” ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump to the seafood pancake enjoyed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the dessert savored by President Lee Jae Myung, many of the summit dishes are now available to the public.
Trump cheeseburger
The hamburger became the surprise star of the summit. Ahead of the leaders' banquet hosted by President Lee, President Trump requested a burger from the kitchen at the Hilton Gyeongju.
While the hotel already offered a bacon cheeseburger in its lounge, it didn’t suit Trump’s palate. His special request omitted both the sauce and bacon, had the vegetables served on the side and included extra packets of Heinz ketchup for the fries — and thus, the Trump Burger was born.
“While the ingredients were pared, it’s a burger that stays true to its essential flavor,” said Lee Yong-seung, the executive sous chef at the Hilton Gyeongju. “He preferred his steak and burger patty well-done: thoroughly cooked, with no pink in sight.”
Due to overwhelming demand, the Hilton Gyeongju added the “Trump Cheeseburger Set” — with fries, three Heinz ketchup packets and a cola — to its regular menu last Friday. It is priced at 35,000 won ($25.50).
This isn’t the first time a U.S. president's burger order turned into a hit. The Westin Josun Busan still serves its “President Burger,” created for President George W. Bush during the 2005 APEC summit.
What Xi and Lee had
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who stayed at the Kolon Hotel, dined on grilled galbi (side ribs), priced at 40,000 won, and seafood pancake, priced at 50,000 won. Both will become available to the public starting on Saturday.
These were no ordinary dishes. The galbi used Cheonnyeon hanwoo: premium beef local to Gyeongju and specifically from female cows that have not calved.
“At Xi’s request, we used our original house marinade from 1978, avoiding sugar entirely,” said chef Jo So-ang of the Kolon Hotel.
The seafood pancake, a newly developed item for the summit, features generous portions of abalone, scallops, jumbo shrimp and octopus, layered over local scallions. The batter undergoes a two-stage fermentation process that yields a crispy outside and tender center.
Affordable luxury
Some dishes from the Korea-Canada leaders’ luncheon, such as the welcome drink “Promise of Wolji” (translated), East Sea seafood starters, assorted jeon (Korean pancakes), lobster with tenderloin steak and desserts like the “Wolmyeong Cake” and “Barley Gabae,” were exclusive to the day’s menu — but not all are out of reach.
The desserts enjoyed by President Lee and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are available in the lobby lounge of Sono Calm Gyeongju. The Wolmyeong Cake, priced at 12,000 won, is a moon-shaped mousse cake with a tart raspberry filling.
“Its chocolate marbling represents the light of dawn breaking through darkness,” said chef Kim Min-soo of Sono Calm Gyeongju.
As the summit mandated alcohol-free and caffeine-free options for officials' meals, traditional barley tea, priced at 11,000 won and brewed like coffee using roasted glutinous barley, was served instead.
High-end comfort food
It wasn’t just the fine dining that made an impression. At Lahan Select Gyeongju, room service for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi featured dishes from Market338, the hotel’s casual food court. Her favorites included beef tartare bibimbap, priced at 19,000 won, and quattro cheese oven-baked pizza, priced at 25,000 won. Both are now considered top-value items from the summit.
Lahan Select Gyeongju is also offering a “Presidential Suite West” package through the end of the year, starting at 740,000 won. The package includes a one-night stay in the suite where Takaichi stayed, a two-person teaware set by local ceramics brand Kwangjuyo, premium tea and traditional sweets. The hotel’s book cafe is showcasing curated titles from major APEC member states through November.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAEK JONG-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)