Concerns grow over new investigation into officials who aided martial law (KOR)

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Nov. 11 proposed forming a task force under the name “Government Innovation for Constitutional Integrity” to investigate civil servants who participated in or assisted the Dec. 3 martial law attempt. Kim said the task force would “secure the basis for appropriate personnel actions after swift internal investigations.” President Lee Jae Myung backed the proposal, calling it “something that must be done.”The plan has stirred anxiety across government ministries and agencies, as it effectively signals a broad personnel purge. According to Kim, each ministry and agency will create its own task force, complete its investigations by January, and take follow-up action before the Lunar New Year holiday on Feb. 17.The presidential office and ruling Democratic Party had already reached a consensus on the idea. At the Nov. 6 parliamentary audit, Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik said he would consider forming “a related organization soon if necessary” when asked about investigating officials linked to the martial law incident.Holding public officials accountable for supporting an unconstitutional act is necessary. Yet the simultaneous moves by the presidential office, government, and ruling party to initiate internal probes during an ongoing special investigation raise concern. The situation recalls the “eradication of deep-rooted evils” campaign under the Moon Jae-in administration, which began as a call to reform entrenched corruption but ultimately fostered political retribution and fatigue. That campaign left the nation divided and drained, eventually contributing to a change in government.This new task force could follow the same path. It remains unclear how “swift and fair” investigations or disciplinary measures will be carried out. Kim cited examples such as police blocking access to the National Assembly and public officials sending official memos defending the legitimacy of the martial law as instances of collaboration. But how will investigators identify and distinguish those involved? What standards will they use to decide who should be excluded from promotion lists?Representative Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party criticized the plan on social media, calling it “the start of a ‘martial law purge’ even harsher than past campaigns to root out corruption.” She warned that “administrative neutrality will disappear, dissenters will be branded as remnants of rebellion, and loyalty tests will define the bureaucracy.” Some analysts also suspect that the government revived the martial law issue to divert public attention from criticism over prosecutors dropping their appeal in the Daejang-dong corruption case.Prime Minister Kim, who will lead the initiative, should heed these concerns. If the campaign turns into a witch hunt where powerful officials label colleagues with political “scarlet letters,” divisions within the civil service will deepen and the government’s momentum will fade. Without restraint and transparency, the plan risks becoming “Season Two” of political cleansing, rather than a genuine effort to uphold the Constitution and reform governance.김민석 국무총리가 어제 국무회의에서 ‘헌법존중 정부혁신 TF’ 구성을 제안했다. TF의 임무에 대해 김 총리는 “12·3 비상계엄 등 내란에 참여하거나 협조한 공직자를 대상으로 신속한 내부 조사를 거쳐서 합당한 인사조치를 할 수 있는 근거를 확보하는 것”이라고 말했다. 이재명 대통령은 “당연히 해야 될 일”이라고 힘을 실어줬다. 처벌할 정도는 아닌 계엄 관련 책임을 인사상 문책으로 묻겠다는 대통령과 총리의 선언으로 연말연시 공직 사회가 술렁이고 있다. 대대적인 ‘숙청 인사’를 예고한 것이기 때문이다. 김 총리 제안에 따르면 정부 각 부처와 기관별로 TF가 구성되고, 내년 1월까지 조사를 마친 뒤 설(2월 17일) 이전에 후속 조치를 하게 된다.‘헌법존중 정부혁신 TF’ 구성은 대통령실과 여권에 공감대가 형성되고 있었다. 지난 6일 국회 운영위원회 국정감사에서 강훈식 대통령비서실장은 내란 관련 공무원들에 대한 조사 필요성을 묻는 여당 의원의 질의에 “조만간 관련 조직이 필요하다면 발족을 검토하겠다”고 답했다.헌정을 파괴한 비상계엄에 동조한 공직자에게 응분의 책임을 묻는 것은 필요한 일이다. 하지만 특검 가동 와중에 대통령실과 정부·여당이 동시에 공직 사회를 향해 또 다른 칼날을 뽑아드는 모양새는 우려스럽다. 사법부와 행정부를 가리지 않고 칼을 휘두르다 실패로 끝난 문재인 정부의 ‘적폐 청산’이 떠오른다. 구조적 적폐를 없애겠다는 새 정부의 명분은 정치 보복과 내로남불의 한계를 넘지 못했고, 남은 것은 국민적 피로감과 사회 분열이었다. 결국 국가 역량 소모와 정권 교체로 이어졌다.이번 TF도 불안감을 지울 수 없다. 어제 김 총리가 내란 동조로 언급한 사례부터 ‘신속하고 합당한’ 조사와 조치가 가능할지 의문스럽다. 12·3 계엄 당시 경찰의 국회 출입 통제, 개헌 정당성 옹호 전문 발송 등의 내란 동조 행위를 예로 들었는데, 어떤 기준으로 가담자를 찾아내고 구분해 승진 명부에서 누락시킬 것인가. 국민의힘 나경원 의원은 SNS에 “적폐 청산보다 잔인한 ‘내란 청산’의 시작”이라며 “행정 중립성은 사라지고, 반대 의견을 내면 내란 잔재로 몰리고 충성하지 않으면 인사 명부에서 지워지는 완장 사회가 본격화될 것”이라고 비판했다. 일각에선 대장동 사건 항소 포기에 대한 비난 여론의 눈을 돌리려고 내란 프레임을 재가동했다는 지적도 나온다.TF를 주도하게 될 김 총리는 우려의 목소리에 귀 기울이기 바란다. 완장 찬 실세 공직자가 동료에게 주홍글씨 낙인을 남발하는 폐해가 벌어진다면 공직 사회 내부 반목은 더 심해지고 국정 추진 동력은 떨어질 것이다. 아차 하는 순간 헌법 존중과 정부 혁신이 없는 ‘적폐 청산 시즌 2’로 전락할 수 있다.