The happiness of a single cabbage (KOR)

Next to my husband’s woodworking studio, our neighbor tends a small plot of land where a new building has yet to rise. He grows peppers and sweet potatoes and often shares his harvest with us. When I once asked if he truly enjoyed farming, his answer was simple and bright: “It’s so much fun. This is what I live for.” Each day he works his field, while my husband crafts with wood beside him.Perhaps inspired by the neighbor’s dedication, my husband suggested we try our own small vegetable garden this year. We planted peppers, cucumbers, Korean perilla and lettuce. As summer faded, he brought home young cabbage plants and carefully set them in the soil. From time to time, I noticed him learning from our neighbor. When he heard that slugs must be caught before dawn, he began stepping out of the house before sunrise. The cabbages grew well, and yesterday we harvested two heads. After washing them, we made fresh kimchi and used the leaves for wraps. The texture was rougher than store-bought, but the nutty flavor was so deep that it surprised us both.That taste brought back memories of my seven years in Britain, where I studied horticulture. For students abroad, kimchi was a treasure. Back then, I only needed a mix of cabbage, fish sauce and chili powder to feel at home. Cabbage, often called a “white vegetable” for its pale leaves, originated in regions of China and southern Siberia, which explains its preference for cold weather. Because it is planted at the end of summer and harvested in autumn, it naturally became the foundation for Korea’s traditional kimchi-making season.The tightly wrapped cabbage we eat today began to be cultivated widely in the 19th century. As it grew tastier and juicier, it also attracted more insects. Some rely on pesticides, but the best way remains the most time-intensive one — checking every day and picking pests off by hand. To enjoy good cabbage, one must invest care and time.Recent climate irregularities have reportedly cut cabbage yields sharply in recent years. I can only hope that future generations, too, will be able to experience the simple happiness of growing and savoring a single head of cabbage.남편이 일하는 목공방 옆에 이웃이 있다. 아직은 건물을 짓지 않은 땅에 이웃은 농사를 짓는다. 수확한 고추나 고구마를 우리와도 나눈다. “농사일이 좋으신가 봐요?” 물으니 대답이 명쾌했다. “너무 재미있어요. 여기 나오는 재미로 삽니다.” 옆집 아저씨는 농사를 짓는 일로 하루를 보내고, 남편은 그 옆에서 나무로 무엇인가를 만들며 하루를 보낸다.남편이 옆집 아저씨의 농사가 부러웠는지, 올해는 고추·오이·깻잎·상추를 작은 텃밭에 심자고 했다. 여름이 끝나갈 무렵엔 배추 모종을 사와 심었다. 간간이 옆집 아저씨에게 농사를 배우는 눈치였다. 새벽에 달팽이를 잡아주어야 한다는 말에 날도 밝기 전 집을 나설 정도였다. 그렇게 키운 배추가 제법 커져 어제는 두 포기를 수확했다. 집으로 가져와 씻어서 겉절이도 하고, 쌈으로 먹었는데, 맛이 확실히 달랐다. 촉감은 더 거친데 맛이 너무 고소해 깜짝 놀랄 정도였다.문득 정원공부를 위해 떠났던 7년간의 영국 유학 시절이 떠올랐다. 유학생들에게 금쪽처럼 귀한 음식이 김치다. 그때는 그저 배추에 액젓과 고춧가루만 버무리면 다른 반찬 없이도 충분했다. 초록보다 흰색 부분이 많아서 ‘백색 채소’로도 불리는 배추는 자생지가 중국과 시베리아 남쪽이다. 그래서 배추는 차가운 날씨를 더 좋아한다. 여름 끝자락에 심어 가을에 재배하는 특징 때문에 김장도 가능한 셈이다.지금 우리가 먹는 잎사귀가 포개지는 배추는 19세기부터 본격적으로 재배됐다. 맛도 더 고소해지고, 수분도 많아졌지만, 그 탓에 벌레들의 표적이 된다. 약을 치는 것도 방법이지만 매일 들여다보며 벌레를 잡아주는 게 제일 좋다. 맛난 배추를 먹으려면 정성이 필요한 셈이다. 기상이변으로 수년 전부터 배추의 수확량은 크게 줄고 있다는 소식이 들린다. 배추 한 포기의 행복을 후손들도 즐길 수 있기를 간절히 바랄 뿐이다.