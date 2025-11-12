Girl group i-dle's Miyeon to open pop-up in Taipei, themed after 2nd EP 'MY, Lover'
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 15:19
- YOON SO-YEON
Miyeon of girl group i-dle will open a pop-up store in Taipei, Taiwan, from Friday to Nov. 26, her agency Cube Entertainment said on Wednesday.
The "MY, Lover” pop-up will be located at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store A8 and be themed around the singer's second EP of the same title.
The pop-up will be decorated similarly to the one that was in Seoul and carry merchandise including bags, jumpers, key rings and more. A separate photo card event will take place for visitors, according to the agency.
Miyeon released “MY, Lover” on Nov. 3 — her first new album in three years and six months. Her first solo album, “MY,” was released in April 2022.
Miyeon is the lead vocalist of i-dle, which rebranded itself from its debut name (G)I-DLE in 2018, and is best known for hits like “Latata” (2018), “Tomboy” (2022) and “Nxde” (2022).
