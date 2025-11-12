 Hyein and Haerin rejoin ADOR, remaining NewJeans members still in limbo
Hyein and Haerin rejoin ADOR, remaining NewJeans members still in limbo

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 17:32 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 18:50
Members Hyein, left, and Haerin, of girl group NewJeans [YONHAP]

Members Hyein and Haerin of girl group NewJeans will return to their agency ADOR, the company said in a press release on Wednesday, presenting a new phase in the ongoing legal battle between the HYBE subsidiary and members of the girl group.
 
“The two members and their families, after long discussions among themselves and with ADOR, have decided to respect the court ruling and abide by the terms of their exclusive contracts,” ADOR said in a press release.
 



“We promise to do our best to support Haerin and Hyein in their activities. We ask for your warm support and ask that you refrain from making assumptions about the members.”
 
The news comes a year after all five members of NewJeans announced in a press conference on Nov. 28, 2024, that their exclusive contracts with ADOR were effectively null and void because the agency failed to protect them properly.
 
The five members have since been involved in a legal battle against ADOR, who filed for court injunctions on their activities outside of the company. Separately, ADOR asked the court to determine whether the members' argument was legally valid.
 
On Oct. 30, the Seoul Central District Court ruled that NewJeans members' argument was not sound, and that the members must stay with the agency until the actual expiry date of their contract as spelled out by the terms of their agreement.
 
With Wednesday's news, the status of the other three members — Minji, Danielle and Hanni — still remains in limbo.
 
 
〈i style=""〉Updated, Nov. 12, 2025: Added background on court case between NewJeans, ADOR.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
