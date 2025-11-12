 IU wishes CSAT takers a 'Good Day' as celebs upload videos cheering students on
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

IU wishes CSAT takers a 'Good Day' as celebs upload videos cheering students on

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 17:04
Singer IU cheers on students ahead of the 2026 university admissions test. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer IU cheers on students ahead of the 2026 university admissions test. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
May the force be with you! K-pop stars are sending messages of support to students taking the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) — also known as suneung — a day ahead of the annual test that takes place on Thursday.
 
"This time every year, I feel so nervous even though it's not even me taking the test," singer IU said in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Wednesday, saying that she worries about her fan club, Uaena.
 

Related Article

 
"I just hope that my Uaena friends will let go of their concerns and come back with a light heart," she said. "The results do matter, yes, but the time you have spent trying will always stay with you. Trust in those days and just do the best you can. I hope the universe's forces are with you just for the day."
 
K-pop acts from HYBE — boy bands Seventeen, TWS and Enhypen, along with singer Hwang Min-hyun and producer Bumzu — also shared messages of support in videos to fans that were uploaded on the YouTube channel for Pledis Entertainment.
 
Artists from Pledis Entertainment cheer on students ahead of the 2026 university admissions test, through videos. Closewise from top left are Bumzu, Hwang Min-hyun, TWS and Seventeen. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Artists from Pledis Entertainment cheer on students ahead of the 2026 university admissions test, through videos. Closewise from top left are Bumzu, Hwang Min-hyun, TWS and Seventeen. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Members of boy band ZeroBaseOne cheer on students ahead of the 2026 university admissions test. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Members of boy band ZeroBaseOne cheer on students ahead of the 2026 university admissions test. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
"We know that the effort and passion you've poured in will come back to you as shining moments," said members of Seventeen. "Just be confident as usual and you will do great. We know you tried your best and do your best."
 
Boy band ZeroBaseOne also uploaded a video to its YouTube channel, encouraging students "to be confident and do their best."
 
More than 550,000 students will take Korea’s college entrance exam on Thursday, the largest number in seven years, following a surge in applicants born in 2007 and a noticeable shift in subject selection trends.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags CAST suneung K-pop

More in K-pop

IU wishes CSAT takers a 'Good Day' as celebs upload videos cheering students on

Girl group i-dle's Miyeon to open pop-up in Taipei, themed after 2nd EP 'MY, Lover'

IVE's Jang Won-young buys $9.3 million apartment in central Seoul. In cash.

Lovelyz to host 11th anniversary livestream on YouTube

SM's dearALICE concludes first concert series

Related Stories

Planes to be grounded, businesses to open late as students take college entrance exam

Cast your votes today no matter what (KOR)

Cast your votes today no matter what

Cast your vote today!

Cast unveiled for musical 'Dracula'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)