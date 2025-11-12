IU wishes CSAT takers a 'Good Day' as celebs upload videos cheering students on
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 17:04
May the force be with you! K-pop stars are sending messages of support to students taking the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) — also known as suneung — a day ahead of the annual test that takes place on Thursday.
"This time every year, I feel so nervous even though it's not even me taking the test," singer IU said in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Wednesday, saying that she worries about her fan club, Uaena.
"I just hope that my Uaena friends will let go of their concerns and come back with a light heart," she said. "The results do matter, yes, but the time you have spent trying will always stay with you. Trust in those days and just do the best you can. I hope the universe's forces are with you just for the day."
K-pop acts from HYBE — boy bands Seventeen, TWS and Enhypen, along with singer Hwang Min-hyun and producer Bumzu — also shared messages of support in videos to fans that were uploaded on the YouTube channel for Pledis Entertainment.
"We know that the effort and passion you've poured in will come back to you as shining moments," said members of Seventeen. "Just be confident as usual and you will do great. We know you tried your best and do your best."
Boy band ZeroBaseOne also uploaded a video to its YouTube channel, encouraging students "to be confident and do their best."
More than 550,000 students will take Korea’s college entrance exam on Thursday, the largest number in seven years, following a surge in applicants born in 2007 and a noticeable shift in subject selection trends.
