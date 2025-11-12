 IVE's Jang Won-young buys $9.3 million apartment in central Seoul. In cash.
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 14:34
Jang Won-young of girl group IVE poses during a fashion event in Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 28. [NEWS1]

Jang Won-young of girl group IVE has reportedly bought a high-end apartment in Seoul’s upscale UN Village neighborhood in Yongsan District, central Seoul, for 13.7 billion won ($9.3 million), paid entirely in cash.
 
Jang bought a Lucid Haus unit of 244 square meters (2,626 square feet) in March, according to real estate industry sources, adding that the ownership transfer was completed last month.
 

No mortgage has been registered on the property, suggesting that the purchase was made entirely in cash.
 
Lucid Haus is one of the most exclusive and luxurious residences within UN Village. When it first went on the market in 2007, units were priced at about 4 billion won. The apartment comprises two buildings with a combined 15 units and boasts top-notch privacy.
 
Actor Kim Tae-hee reportedly lived at Lucid Haus before her 2017 marriage to singer and actor Rain.
 
Jang debuted as a member of the project girl group IZ*ONE in 2018 after finishing in first place in Mnet’s K-pop competition television program “Produce 48” (2018). After the group’s contract ended, Jang became a member of girl group IVE, which debuted in 2021.
 
The sextet, comprising Gaeul, An Yu-jin, Rei, Jang, Liz and Leeseo, is best known for songs such as “Eleven” (2021), “Love Dive” (2022), “I Am” (2023) and “Attitude.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
