Lovelyz to host 11th anniversary livestream on YouTube
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 11:29
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Girl group Lovelyz is hosting a special YouTube livestream session with fans at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday to celebrate the 11th anniversary of its debut, agency Woollim Entertainment said the same day.
The group marked the milestone of its 10th anniversary in the same way last year, during which members talked about their solo careers since Lovelyz’s contract ended in 2021.
Although the members have since signed individual contracts with separate companies, they still come together for occasional group activities, such as the release of the digital singles “November” (2024) and “Dear” (2024).
Lovelyz also held an Asian tour in Seoul, Macau, Taipei and Tokyo last year.
Lovelyz debuted in 2014 and is best known for hits like “Ah-Choo” (2015) and “That Day” (2018). The group has eight members: Baby Soul, Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong and Yein.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)