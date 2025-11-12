Mnet facing accusations of unfair biz practices over audition program
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 18:38 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 19:13
- SHIN HA-NEE
CJ ENM’s music channel Mnet is facing accusations over one of its audition programs for allegedly abusing its position against an independent music label.
MPMG, one of Korea’s leading non-idol music labels and a concert organizer, accused CJ ENM of unfair practices during the production of “Great Seoul Invasion” (2022), a band audition program which aired on Mnet. MPMG filed a complaint with the Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday, citing abuse of superior bargaining power under the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act.
“We [MPMG] tried to keep the program [‘Great Seoul Invasion’] running by covering not only the full production costs but also the additional expenses after the shoot,” said MPMG producer Lee Jong-hyun during a press conference held at the company’s headquarters in western Seoul on Wednesday.
“And without paying even a penny, Mnet took the IP [intellectual property] rights,” he said, referring to the show’s distribution rights.
MPMG is demanding an official apology and partial reimbursement of the production costs, which it estimates to total around 5 billion won ($3.41 million).
Mnet’s ongoing band audition show “Steal Heart Club,” which began airing on Oct. 21, prompted MPMG to go public with its claims after three years, according to Lee.
“We thought that Mnet acting as if it has any authority in the band music scene could lead to more victims, so we had to speak up,” Lee said.
“Are CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee or Chairman Lee Jay-hyun aware of the fact that their company is basically exploiting smaller ones?”
MPMG manages band musicians and singer-songwriters such as SURL, Touched, Thornapple and Soran, and also hosts the annual Grand Mint Festival, one of the country’s biggest music events for nonmainstream musicians.
According to MPMG, the label directly invested 3 billion won — or $2.05 million — in the production of “Great Seoul Invasion” as a “sponsor,” but was later forced to cover an additional 2 billion won in production-related expenses after Mnet allegedly shifted costs onto the company.
“CJ, as the production company, shifted all the additional expenses [...] that it was supposed to bear by itself to MPMG, which constitutes forcing one party to provide unfair benefits,” said Kim Jong-hwi, a partner lawyer at law firm Jeongdok, which represents MPMG.
MPMG also alleges that CJ forced it to use its own music distribution channel and outsourced the program’s production to an external subcontractor without prior consultation.
“The essence of this case lies in the structural unfairness of major corporations exploiting smaller partners using their influence and brand power,” said Kim.
CJ ENM issued an official statement denying the allegation, saying that the contract's structure was based on both parties' agreement, and that “We did our best to incorporate MPMG's requirements and ensure the program's success.”
“We express deep regret over MPMG's unilateral claims that are inconsistent with the facts, and will take all necessary measures, including legal actions,” the company said,
