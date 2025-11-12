SM's dearALICE concludes first concert series
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 11:12
- SHIN MIN-HEE
SM Entertainment’s first British boy band, dearALICE, recently wrapped up its first concert series, the agency said Tuesday.
The concerts were held in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Cardiff in late October.
The band debuted in February through a partnership between Kakao Entertainment and British entertainment company Moon & Back. The band’s formation was chronicled in the BBC One series “Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience” (2024).
The quintet, comprising members Blaise, Dexter, James, Olly and Reese, has released songs like “Ariana,” “Sweet” and “Save Us.”
The band also performed at the SMTOWN Live 2025 concert in January.
