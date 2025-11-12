 SM's dearALICE concludes first concert series
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

SM's dearALICE concludes first concert series

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 11:12
Boy band dearALICE [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band dearALICE [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
SM Entertainment’s first British boy band, dearALICE, recently wrapped up its first concert series, the agency said Tuesday.
 
The concerts were held in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Cardiff in late October.
 

Related Article

The band debuted in February through a partnership between Kakao Entertainment and British entertainment company Moon & Back. The band’s formation was chronicled in the BBC One series “Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience” (2024).
 
The quintet, comprising members Blaise, Dexter, James, Olly and Reese, has released songs like “Ariana,” “Sweet” and “Save Us.”
 
The band also performed at the SMTOWN Live 2025 concert in January.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags dearalice sm entertainment

More in K-pop

Lovelyz to host 11th anniversary livestream on YouTube

SM's dearALICE concludes first concert series

Rookie boy band Close Your Eyes flips the script from bookish to bold

Back together, Momoland launches Japanese fan club

Singer Heize to hold her first year-end concert in two years

Related Stories

SM's first British boy band dearALICE releases debut single 'Ariana'

SM announces dismal Q3 earnings and new girl group for 2025

NCT Dream, aespa, trot: SM Entertainment reveals plans for rest of the year

SM Entertainment reports increase in operating profit

SM Entertainment begins celebratory project ahead of 30th anniversary next year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)