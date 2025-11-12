 Three remaining NewJeans members to return to ADOR, ending year-long K-pop clash
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 20:00 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 21:47
Girl group NewJeans [ADOR]

The remaining three members of girl group NewJeans will also return to ADOR, putting an end to a year of confrontation between the five K-pop singers and their agency, according to Yonhap News Agency.
 
News came at around 7:45 p.m., shortly after members Haerin and Hyein announced their return to ADOR, that members Minji, Danielle and Hanni will also return to ADOR.
 

"We have decided to return to ADOR after careful deliberation," members told Yonhap. "We were late in sharing this decision because one of the members is currently in Antarctica. ADOR has not got back to us, so we resorted to sharing our decision like this."
 
ADOR said that it is "reviewing the authenticity" of the three members' statement.
 
The news comes a year after all five members of NewJeans announced at a press conference on Nov. 28, 2024, that their exclusive contracts with ADOR were effectively null and void because the agency failed to adequately protect them.
 
The five members have since been involved in a legal battle against ADOR, which has filed for court injunctions against their activities outside the company. Separately, ADOR asked the court to determine whether the members' argument was legally valid.
 
On Oct. 30, the Seoul Central District Court ruled that NewJeans members' arguments were not sound and that they must remain with the agency until the actual expiry date of their contracts, as specified in the terms of their agreement.
 
Updated, Nov. 12: Added comments from members and ADOR.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags NewJeans ADOR HYBE

