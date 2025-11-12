French Embassy unveils events, poster to celebrate 140 years of diplomatic ties with Korea
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 16:21 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 16:24
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Korea and France are preparing to celebrate the 140th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year with a yearlong series of cultural, scientific and economic events — and a possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to mark the occasion.
At a press conference at the French Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday, French Ambassador Philippe Bertoux and Cultural Counselor Pierre Morcos announced plans for more than 100 programs across 20 cities under the theme “Creativity, Opportunities, Solidarity.” The initiative commemorates 140 years since the 1886 Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation was signed between France and Korea, then ruled by the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), establishing formal relations between the two countries.
“The 140th anniversary is more than a cultural celebration,” Bertoux told reporters. “It encompasses every dimension of the two countries’ relationship — political, military, economic, scientific and cultural.”
The anniversary season will open in March with a concert by the Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra and close with a ceremony in Busan in December. The main commemorative event is scheduled for June 4 at Deoksu Palace in Seoul, with additional programming in France to be announced at a Paris press conference later this year.
Morcos described the upcoming year as a “360-degree cultural season,” noting that it would showcase French creativity across Korea, not just in the capital. Highlights include the opening of the Centre Pompidou Hanwha Seoul, the presentation of the Goncourt Literary Prize Korea and a French film and digital arts festival.
French-themed programs are also expected at the Busan International Dance Festival in June and the Jarasum Jazz Festival in October, while the Festival d’Avignon — France’s leading performing arts event — will make its Asian debut at the Seoul Performing Arts Festival in October.
Joint projects such as the “Little Prince Art Museum” in Busan’s Gamcheon Culture Village, new artist residencies in Bucheon and Busan and a virtual reality exhibition on French Impressionism at the War Memorial of Korea will also highlight Franco-Korean creative collaboration, according to the embassy.
Beyond the arts, both governments intend to use the anniversary to deepen cooperation in technology, defense and industry. High-level talks between foreign ministers will address security coordination on North Korea and efforts to stabilize supply chains for critical materials. Economic forums on “deep tech,” quantum computing and space technology, along with a joint seminar between the Bank of Korea and the Bank of France, are also planned.
Bertoux confirmed that Macron’s long-anticipated visit to Seoul is being arranged for next year — the first by a French president since Francois Hollande’s trip in 2015. “Korea has extended an invitation for some time, and both governments are now working actively to make it happen,” he said.
President Lee Jae Myung is also expected to visit France in a reciprocal trip, with discussions likely to focus on cooperation in aviation, nuclear energy, transportation and emerging technologies such as AI and advanced materials.
Bertoux emphasized that the two countries share a growing strategic alignment. “France and Korea are expanding their partnership from culture and education to security and future industries,” he said, adding that Pyongyang’s deepening ties with Moscow underscore the importance of greater cooperation between Seoul and Paris.
BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)