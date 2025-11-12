Vice foreign minister calls for effective UN arms embargo implementation to curb illicit trade

A senior Korean diplomat has called for international efforts to ensure effective implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) arms embargoes to curb the illicit trade of small arms and light weapons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Ji-na made the remark during a UNSC meeting on small arms control at the UN headquarters in New York, voicing concerns over such trade flows contributing to the spread of armed violence and transnational crimes and hindering sustainable development.Kim underscored the need to effectively implement UNSC arms embargoes and address opportunities and challenges arising from new technologies.Following the UNSC session, Kim met with UN Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed, during which she stressed efforts to strengthen UN-oriented multilateralism to respond to common challenges faced by the international community.On Tuesday, Kim had a meeting with Rosemary DiCarlo, under secretary general of the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, and discussed the department's key role in preventing conflicts.Yonhap