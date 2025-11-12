'A few shops cause problems': Gwangjang Market vendors respond to overcharging claims
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 10:02
Some vendors at Seoul’s Gwangjang Market pushed back on Monday against accusations of overcharging customers after a viral YouTube video reignited debate over unfair pricing, saying online creators had exaggerated the issue and hurt business.
Broadcaster MBC aired interviews with vendors during a morning show following the controversy, where its production crew ordered food at a stall charging 8,000 won ($5.5) for a serving of sundae (blood sausage) — with the price clearly stated and confirmed during the transaction. The exchange contrasted with an earlier YouTube video that alleged a vendor had increased the price without consent.
One vendor acknowledged seeing the video and admitted fault. “I realized we were wrong,” the vendor said. “But sometimes people make mistakes while working. Even if it’s upsetting, what can you do?”
Other stall owners agreed that the vendor in question had acted improperly but criticized the YouTuber for amplifying the incident.
“That woman is cruel. It makes you curse. Why? Because that’s not right,” said one seller. “Even if you’re famous on YouTube, if you do that to get attention, it’s like you want the whole market to go down.”
Several vendors said the controversy had sharply reduced foot traffic. “Saturday and Sunday are the busiest days, but today the market is quiet. It should be packed with people,” one said.
Another reported sales had dropped by half. “Not everyone here is like that, but it makes it seem like we all are, and that’s frustrating,” they said.
Others voiced exhaustion over repeated incidents damaging the market’s reputation. “We come here at dawn and stand until night. But no matter how hard we work, things like this keep happening,” one vendor said. “Just a few shops cause problems, and everyone gets hurt.”
The dispute began on Nov. 4 when a YouTuber known as "weird sweets shop," who has over 1.5 million subscribers, claimed a Gwangjang Market vendor charged 10,000 won instead of 8,000 won after adding extra meat without prior consent.
The Gwangjang Market merchants’ association said on Tuesday it had suspended the vendor for 10 days following an internal review.
