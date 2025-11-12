 'A few shops cause problems': Gwangjang Market vendors respond to overcharging claims
'A few shops cause problems': Gwangjang Market vendors respond to overcharging claims

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 10:02
A vendor at Gwangjang Market says the content creator who uploaded a YouTube video that showed alleged price-gouging in the market was "cruel" in an interview on MBC's morning show that aired on Nov. 10. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Some vendors at Seoul’s Gwangjang Market pushed back on Monday against accusations of overcharging customers after a viral YouTube video reignited debate over unfair pricing, saying online creators had exaggerated the issue and hurt business.
 
Broadcaster MBC aired interviews with vendors during a morning show following the controversy, where its production crew ordered food at a stall charging 8,000 won ($5.5) for a serving of sundae (blood sausage) — with the price clearly stated and confirmed during the transaction. The exchange contrasted with an earlier YouTube video that alleged a vendor had increased the price without consent.
 

One vendor acknowledged seeing the video and admitted fault. “I realized we were wrong,” the vendor said. “But sometimes people make mistakes while working. Even if it’s upsetting, what can you do?”
 
Other stall owners agreed that the vendor in question had acted improperly but criticized the YouTuber for amplifying the incident. 
 
“That woman is cruel. It makes you curse. Why? Because that’s not right,” said one seller. “Even if you’re famous on YouTube, if you do that to get attention, it’s like you want the whole market to go down.”
 
A plate of sundae (Korean blood sausage) worth 8,000 won ($5.50) as seen on MBC's morning show that aired on Nov. 11 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Several vendors said the controversy had sharply reduced foot traffic. “Saturday and Sunday are the busiest days, but today the market is quiet. It should be packed with people,” one said. 
 
Another reported sales had dropped by half. “Not everyone here is like that, but it makes it seem like we all are, and that’s frustrating,” they said.
 
Others voiced exhaustion over repeated incidents damaging the market’s reputation. “We come here at dawn and stand until night. But no matter how hard we work, things like this keep happening,” one vendor said. “Just a few shops cause problems, and everyone gets hurt.”
 
The image shows a screenshot from a YouTube video shared by a YouTuber known as ″weird sweets shop,″ in which she alleged a Gwangjang Market merchant overcharged her for a plate of sundae (Korean blood sauage). [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The dispute began on Nov. 4 when a YouTuber known as "weird sweets shop," who has over 1.5 million subscribers, claimed a Gwangjang Market vendor charged 10,000 won instead of 8,000 won after adding extra meat without prior consent.
 
The Gwangjang Market merchants’ association said on Tuesday it had suspended the vendor for 10 days following an internal review.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
'A few shops cause problems': Gwangjang Market vendors respond to overcharging claims

