Beach busts in Jeju

Personnel from the police, Coast Guard, Marine Corps 9th Brigade and marine environmentalists conduct a joint search for narcotics along the northern coastal area of Iho-dong in Jeju on the afternoon of Nov. 11. The large-scale effort comes after a series of drug discoveries along the island’s shores since late September. Authorities have been working to locate and remove the packages, which contain ketamine, a powerful anesthetic and hallucinogen banned under Korea’s Narcotics Control Act. [CHOI CHOONG-IL]An officer from the Jeju Local Police Agency's forensic science unit, accompanied by scent-detection dog Fernando, searches for narcotics along the northern coastal area of Iho-dong in Jeju on the afternoon of Nov. 11. [CHOI CHOONG-IL]