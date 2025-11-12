Beleaguered acting top prosecutor offers to resign over Daejang-dong appeal controversy
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 17:48 Updated: 12 Nov. 2025, 19:34
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Acting Prosecutor General Noh Man-seok has offered to resign after coming under fire for deciding not to appeal the court ruling in the Daejang-dong land development case.
Noh was criticized by prosecutors and the People Power Party after prosecutors decided not to appeal a lower court ruling in the Daejang-dong land development scandal, which acquitted defendants of breach-of-trust charges on Oct. 31.
The Daejang-dong scandal involves allegations of preferential treatment and illicit profit-sharing in a massive development project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, during the mayoral tenure of President Lee Jae Myung.
At 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, the spokesperson's office of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office notified reporters that “Acting Prosecutor General Noh has submitted his resignation today,” adding that “he will share further remarks during his farewell ceremony.”
Noh’s resignation comes roughly four months after he assumed the acting role in July, following the voluntary resignation of former Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung. After facing mounting pressure to resign, Noh took a personal day on Tuesday to consider his next steps.
At 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, he arrived at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho District, southern Seoul. When asked by reporters about calls for his resignation and whether Vice Justice Minister Lee Jin-soo had mentioned any instructions related to prosecutorial authority, Noh walked into the building without comment.
The presidential office said late Wednesday that it would accept Noh's decision once the tendered resignation is formally submitted to the office.
The controversy erupted after the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office failed to file an appeal by the deadline of Saturday midnight against the verdict in the first trial of the Daejang-dong corruption case. The case involved Yoo Dong-gyu, former head of planning at Seongnam Development Corporation, Kim Man-bae and other private sector figures indicted on charges including aggravated breach of trust under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.
After public outrage over the lack of appeal, suspicions surfaced that external pressure had influenced the decision.
On Sunday, Noh addressed the matter, stating, “As with any major case, we took into account the Ministry of Justice’s opinion, the intent and content of the ruling, appeal standards and the overall case history. We concluded that not appealing was appropriate.”
“This decision was made under my responsibility as acting prosecutor general, in consultation with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office chief,” Noh added.
However, reports later revealed that Noh had spoken with Vice Justice Minister Lee Jin-soo before deciding not to appeal, intensifying suspicions of outside influence.
In a closed-door meeting the following day with directors at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, Noh reportedly said that Vice Minister Lee "expressed concern about the appeal and presented several options, all of which effectively amounted to dropping the appeal.”
The acting top prosecutor also said that the vice minister mentioned the possibility of asking the justice minister to exercise prosecutorial command authority. Vice Minister Lee has denied these claims.
Despite Noh’s explanation that he chose to drop the appeal to “protect the prosecution,” criticism mounted from prosecutors across ranks — from junior prosecutors to senior officials — who argued that the decision “undermined the rule of law” and demanded his resignation.
BY LIM JEONG-WON, CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
