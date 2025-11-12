 Choi Jung-won referred to prosecution on stalking suspicion, given restraining order
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Choi Jung-won referred to prosecution on stalking suspicion, given restraining order

Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 22:24
Singer Choi Jung-won of pop duo UN [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer Choi Jung-won of pop duo UN [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won, a former member of pop group UN, has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of stalking a woman.
 
The Jungbu Police Precinct in Seoul said Wednesday that Choi's case was handed over to the prosecution on charges of violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes.
 

Related Article

 
Choi is accused of repeatedly visiting the home of a woman he knew in August this year.
 
After receiving a report from the victim, police requested an emergency restraining order from the court, which was granted.
 
The measure prohibits the suspect from approaching within 100 meters (328 feet) of the victim’s residence or contacting them through electronic communications. Violations of the order may result in a fine of up to 10 million won ($6,820).
 
When reports about the case surfaced on Aug. 19, Choi responded via Instagram, saying, “The reported incident was a personal misunderstanding that escalated from a minor dispute between me and my girlfriend.”
 
“During an emotionally charged situation, some misunderstandings arose, and the facts were distorted,” Choi wrote. “The claims that I threatened anyone with a weapon or engaged in stalking are completely untrue.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea Choi Jung-won stalking police prosecution UN

More in Social Affairs

Pregnant woman who lost husband to drunk driver advocates for harsher penalties

Choi Jung-won referred to prosecution on stalking suspicion, given restraining order

From flight restrictions to police escorts, Korea goes all out for test-takers on college entry exam day

President Lee urges break from Seoul-centered system at regional cooperation meeting

Employment rate continues to cruise, but youth left in the dust

Related Stories

Singer Choi Jung-won slapped with restraining order for stalking woman

Ruling against woman over alleged affair with UN singer Choi Jung-won overturned

Police reveal identity of man who stalked, murdered ex-girlfriend

Stalking crimes increase in past 3 years after 2021 enactment of anti-stalking law

Police blow stalking case, one person killed

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)