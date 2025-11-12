Choi Jung-won referred to prosecution on stalking suspicion, given restraining order
Published: 12 Nov. 2025, 22:24
Singer-turned-actor Choi Jung-won, a former member of pop group UN, has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of stalking a woman.
The Jungbu Police Precinct in Seoul said Wednesday that Choi's case was handed over to the prosecution on charges of violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes.
Choi is accused of repeatedly visiting the home of a woman he knew in August this year.
After receiving a report from the victim, police requested an emergency restraining order from the court, which was granted.
The measure prohibits the suspect from approaching within 100 meters (328 feet) of the victim’s residence or contacting them through electronic communications. Violations of the order may result in a fine of up to 10 million won ($6,820).
When reports about the case surfaced on Aug. 19, Choi responded via Instagram, saying, “The reported incident was a personal misunderstanding that escalated from a minor dispute between me and my girlfriend.”
“During an emotionally charged situation, some misunderstandings arose, and the facts were distorted,” Choi wrote. “The claims that I threatened anyone with a weapon or engaged in stalking are completely untrue.”
