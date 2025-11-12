Korean man arrested in Tokyo for attacking middle school girl on the street

European kimchi sauce product draws backlash over kimono, Chinese characters on bottle

Over 800 personnel comb through Jeju's shores for ketamine disguised as Chinese tea

KCTU wants to stop overnight deliveries, but drivers prefer the late-night shifts

Victim of 'Busan roundhouse kick' case to testify against attacker

Related Stories

Certifying kimchi as Korean is the best idea almost nobody likes

[Taste of Hansik] Add a hint of Korean to any meal with easy, homemade geotjeori

[Taste of Hansik] Enjoy a last taste of summer with yeolmu bibimbap

Food exports boom, kimchi and ramyeon strong

Reviving Goryeo cuisine in all its decadent splendor